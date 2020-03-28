Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Morocco to spend $200 million to brace health system for coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 08:00am EDT
Police and army officers patrol streets following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rabat

Morocco will spend an initial 2 billion dirhams ($200 million) to help its health system cope with the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry said on Friday as the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 333.

It will spend the money on 1,000 more intensive care beds, 550 ventilators and 100,000 testing kits, as well as medicine and other equipment, the ministry added.

The government has put 1 billion dirhams into a special fund for its coronavirus response, which has been topped up with private donations.

The same fund will also finance stipends ranging from 800 dirhams ($80) to 2000 dirhams ($201) to every head of a household operating in the informal sector whose activity was impacted by the lockdown to contain the virus, the finance ministry said.

Morocco had earlier said that the jobless who are affiliated with the pension fund will receive a monthly stipend of 2,000 dirhams up to June.

On Friday, the European Union said it would reallocate 450 million euros ($498.15 million) of previously pledged aid to Morocco's coronavirus response, with 150 million euros to be immediately put into the special fund.

The government Cabinet said earlier it aimed to increase the number of intensive care beds in Morocco to 3,000 from 1,640 now.

The health ministry has endorsed the use of antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients.

As an austerity measure, the government has suspended promotions of staff and hiring in the public sector, except in the security and health sectors.

Morocco has opened up military medical facilities to coronavirus patients and deployed the military to set up field hospitals.

($1 = 0.9033 euros)

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Angus McDowall, Alex Richardson, Pravin Char and Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:18aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani meets with Kabul-based EU Ambassadors
PU
08:15aWho's Left Out of Coronavirus Stimulus Payments? Many College Students, Adult Dependents
DJ
08:11aAs virus threatens, U.S. embraces big government, for now
RE
08:00aMorocco to spend $200 million to brace health system for coronavirus
RE
07:53aGlobal Economic Fallout Grows as Coronavirus Cases Pass 600,000 -- Update
DJ
07:18aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : issues 10-point plan to speed COVID-19 response
PU
07:15aSouth African fuel prices to drop sharply in April
RE
05:52aFitch cuts UK's rating on coronavirus debt surge
RE
05:33aWISCONSIN PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : WPA Offers Support To Show Pig Producers Disrupted By COVID-19
PU
05:23aMINISTRY OF COAL WORKING TO ENSURE MAINTENANCE OF CRITICAL COAL SUPPLIES DURING THE COVID-19 LOCKDOWN PERIOD : Pralhad Joshi
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
2THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : GOLDMAN SACHS : China Approves Goldman, Morgan
3KAREX BERHAD : KAREX BERHAD : Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand
5AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC : AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Nancy Pelosi's Lobbying Ban in Stimulus Package Qu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group