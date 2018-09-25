Morphic Therapeutic : Announces $80 Million Financing to Advance Next-Generation Oral Integrin Therapeutics Through Clinical Proof of Concept

Morphic Therapeutic, a biotechnology company developing a new generation
of oral integrin therapies, announced today that it has completed a $80
million Series B financing to fund its two lead programs through
clinical proof of concept, and to advance multiple other programs into
the clinic. The round was co-led by Omega Funds and Novo Holdings. In
connection with their investments, Otello Stampacchia, Ph.D., Managing
Director at Omega Funds and Nilesh Kumar, Ph.D., Partner at Novo
Ventures have joined Morphic’s Board of Directors. New investors,
including Invus and EcoR1 Capital, in addition to Morphic’s Series A
investors, also participated in the Series B Financing.
“Over the past two years we have made exceptional progress in
establishing what we believe is the world’s only broad-based structure
enabled integrin drug discovery platform, leveraging insights from the
Springer lab,” said Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., President & Chief Executive
Officer of Morphic Therapeutic. “With compelling preclinical data across
a number of programs, we are accelerating our advance into the clinic.
We welcome the support of both new and existing investors, including
several crossover investors, in our efforts to advance a new generation
of oral integrin drugs to treat a diverse range of diseases that present
significant unmet medical needs.”
“The Morphic team’s achievements underscore the value of their
foundational collaborations with the Springer lab and Schrödinger,” said
Otello Stampacchia, Ph.D., Managing Director at Omega Funds. “We are
drawn to Morphic by the clear clinical promise of the company’s
platform, and the wide range of patients who stand to benefit from the
creation of oral integrin therapeutics. We look forward to supporting
Morphic’s progress through clinical development.”
“Morphic's platform has yielded several novel oral
drug candidates targeting integrins in several major indications,” said
Nilesh Kumar, Ph.D., Partner at Novo Ventures, a U.S.-based affiliate of
and advisor to Novo Holdings. “Led by great science and a strong team
they have delivered major milestones in laying the foundation for
clinical success and we are excited to support their unique programs and
platform.”
About Integrins
Integrins are a ubiquitous family of receptors expressed on the surface
of most human cells. Integrin signaling controls a wide range of
cellular processes, including cell survival, cell cycle progression,
immune system activation, cell differentiation and cell migration.
Aberrant signaling contributes to a diverse array of human diseases,
including each of Morphic Therapeutic’s focus areas of fibrosis,
autoimmune diseases and immuno-oncology.
Research in the Springer laboratory has demonstrated that, historically,
compounds designed to turn off integrin activity inadvertently worked to
promote it, leading to the subsequent failure of oral drug candidates
directed at integrin targets. Morphic is leveraging a process that
avoids this historic issue to develop what the company intends to be the
first generation of oral integrin therapeutics.
About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biotechnology company developing a new
generation of oral integrin therapies. Drawing on integrin biology
breakthroughs from the lab of noted entrepreneur and scientific founder
Tim Springer, Morphic has developed an exclusive platform to build on
these discoveries, complemented by a partnership with computational
chemistry leader Schrödinger, Inc., that facilitates the rapid and
iterative design of clinical candidates. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.
