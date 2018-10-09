Morphisec : Receives Top Honors at Fall 2018 Midmarket CIO Forum

Morphisec,
the leader in Moving Target Defense, received multiple awards at
Boardroom Events’ Fall 2018 Midmarket CIO Forum including the highest
honor of Best Midmarket Software Solution. The organization’s Vendor
Excellence Awards celebrate providers solving challenges with
significant financial and overall business impact.
“These providers customize their products and services to meet the
unique needs of the midmarket space,” said Charles Badoian, President of
Boardroom Events. “We focus on assisting executives on their
professional journeys, and these awards are a testament to their
relevance, research and insights.”
Morphisec was honored in every applicable award category. The company
took first place in both Best Midmarket Software Solution and Best
Midmarket Strategy for a Select Sponsor; and was a Best in Show CIO
Choice finalist.
“The Midmarket is an engine of innovation, and it embraces innovation,”
said Arthur Braunstein, Vice President of US Sales of Morphisec. “The
vote of so many CIOs for Morphisec as the best software product across
all categories tells us something. The market has been waiting for a
disruptive security product -- one that prevents unknown cyberattacks
deterministically and is truly 'set and forget.'”
For a full list of winners and finalists, see https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midmarket-cios-vendors-honored-at-fall-2018-midmarket-cio-forum-300724008.html.
About Morphisec
Morphisec
offers an entirely new level of innovation to customers in its Endpoint
Threat Prevention platform, delivering protection against the most
advanced cyberattacks. The company’s patented Moving Target Defense
technology prevents threats others can’t, including APTs, zero-days,
ransomware, evasive fileless attacks and web-borne exploits. Morphisec
provides a crucial, small-footprint memory-defense layer that easily
deploys into a company’s existing security infrastructure to form a
simple, highly effective, cost-efficient prevention stack that is truly
disruptive to today’s existing cybersecurity model.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006075/en/