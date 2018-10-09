Log in
Morphisec : Receives Top Honors at Fall 2018 Midmarket CIO Forum

10/09/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

Awards Recognize Strategic Innovation in the Midmarket Sector

Morphisec, the leader in Moving Target Defense, received multiple awards at Boardroom Events’ Fall 2018 Midmarket CIO Forum including the highest honor of Best Midmarket Software Solution. The organization’s Vendor Excellence Awards celebrate providers solving challenges with significant financial and overall business impact.

“These providers customize their products and services to meet the unique needs of the midmarket space,” said Charles Badoian, President of Boardroom Events. “We focus on assisting executives on their professional journeys, and these awards are a testament to their relevance, research and insights.”

Morphisec was honored in every applicable award category. The company took first place in both Best Midmarket Software Solution and Best Midmarket Strategy for a Select Sponsor; and was a Best in Show CIO Choice finalist.

“The Midmarket is an engine of innovation, and it embraces innovation,” said Arthur Braunstein, Vice President of US Sales of Morphisec. “The vote of so many CIOs for Morphisec as the best software product across all categories tells us something. The market has been waiting for a disruptive security product -- one that prevents unknown cyberattacks deterministically and is truly 'set and forget.'”

For a full list of winners and finalists, see https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midmarket-cios-vendors-honored-at-fall-2018-midmarket-cio-forum-300724008.html.

About Morphisec
Morphisec offers an entirely new level of innovation to customers in its Endpoint Threat Prevention platform, delivering protection against the most advanced cyberattacks. The company’s patented Moving Target Defense technology prevents threats others can’t, including APTs, zero-days, ransomware, evasive fileless attacks and web-borne exploits. Morphisec provides a crucial, small-footprint memory-defense layer that easily deploys into a company’s existing security infrastructure to form a simple, highly effective, cost-efficient prevention stack that is truly disruptive to today’s existing cybersecurity model.


© Business Wire 2018
