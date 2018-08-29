Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Morphogenesis, Inc Celebrates Advancement into Human Clinical Trials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 04:08pm EDT

Morphogenesis, Inc., a Tampa, FL-based immunotherapy company celebrates the launch of its first human clinical study in a strategic collaboration with the Cutaneous Oncology Program at Moffitt Cancer Center.

After the successful completion of a preclinical research collaboration with Moffitt’s Shari Pilon-Thomas, Ph.D., and Joseph Markowitz, M.D., Ph.D., and subsequent FDA approval for Morphogenesis to move forward with its clinical studies, the Company has embarked on its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial.

During this phase, patients with unresectable stage III/IV metastatic melanoma will receive Morphogenesis’ novel cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine during one outpatient visit. The vaccine is injected directly into a melanoma lesion with some patients receiving the therapeutic vaccine in up to three melanoma lesions, as a single-agent. Patients will be assessed over a four-week period to establish the product’s safety and feasibility of use.

“Regardless of the degree of complexity of an individual’s case, this truly patient-specific approach capitalizes on the antigenic differences between tumors and normal cells to create the broadest immune response possible,” said Morphogenesis CEO Patricia Lawman. “We’re hopeful for positive outcomes.”

One of the hallmarks of Morphogenesis’ pathway to human trials has been the Company’s extensive history of testing its immunotherapy in companion animals with naturally occurring cancers. Many human clinical trials have failed on the backs of positive outcomes in laboratory mouse models because the results do not necessarily translate to results in humans. Morphogenesis’ wide-ranging studies in dogs, cats and horses provide a solid springboard for human studies.

Upon the successful completion of this Phase 1 trial, the Company will transition into broader clinical protocols for subsequent phases of its clinical investigations. These later studies will combine the vaccine with other immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors. Combining the Company’s innovative, cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine with other therapies is part of a long-term clinical development plan that will be studied under subsequent protocols.

“I am excited to provide this novel agent to our melanoma patients and to continue our research to understand the mechanism of action within patient-derived samples. Our goal is to enhance the ability of the immune system to recognize and eliminate tumors leading to improved outcomes in melanoma patients,” said Dr. Markowitz, the principal investigator of the Phase 1 trial.

These trials are coming to fruition after Morphogenesis closed a $16 million Series A investment round in May led by Dr. Kiran Patel and KP Biotech Group.

Visit: morphogenesis-inc.com or moffitt.org


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pOil Hits Four-Week High as U.S. Crude Inventories Fall
DJ
04:26pSEAWAY ENERGY SERVICES : IIROC Trading Resumption - SEW; AST
AQ
04:26pALLAKOS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:26pJURA ENERGY : Announces Release of Interim Filings
AQ
04:26pChina Iron Casting Market Report 2018 - Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:26pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Fanhua Inc. – FANH
BU
04:25pSURREY BANCORP : announces third quarter cash dividend
AQ
04:25pGREIF : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pPVH : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit rises 38 percent
RE
04:24pBRT APARTMENTS CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JINHUI SHIPPING & TRANSPORTATION LIM : JINHUI SHIPPING & TRANSPORTATION : CONFERENCE CALL - 29 AUGUST 2018
2DAIMLER : DAIMLER : Aston Martin plans to go public as turnaround picks up speed
3TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING TICKERS: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc..
4TESLA : KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Expanded Class Period in Investor Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against Tesl..
5IPASS INC. : Major US Bank Signs Deal with iPass for Global Mobile Connectivity

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.