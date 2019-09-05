Morris : (1) GENERAL MANDATES FOR THE REPURCHASE OF SHARES AND THE ISSUE OF SHARES (2) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS (3) DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND (4) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 09/05/2019 | 12:22am EDT Send by mail :

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your shares in Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, licensed corporation, or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED 慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1575) GENERAL MANDATES FOR THE REPURCHASE OF SHARES AND THE ISSUE OF SHARES RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company (the ''Annual General Meeting'') to be held at Conference Room, No. 500 Youquan Road, Haining City, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, China on Thursday, 10 October 2019 at 10 a.m. is set out in Appendix III of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the website of the Company (www.morrisholdings.com.hk) and on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). If you intend to appoint proxy(ies) to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders of the Company from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting should you so wish. 5 September 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 2. General Mandates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 3. Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 4. Final Dividend . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 5. Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 6. Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 7. Recommendations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 8. Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 9. General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Appendix I - Explanatory Statement on the Shares Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . 8 Appendix II - Details of the Directors to be Re-elected . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 Appendix III - Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: ''Annual General Meeting'' the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room, No. 500 Youquan Road, Haining City, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, China on Thursday, 10 October 2019 at 10 a.m. or any adjournment thereof, the notice of which is set out in Appendix III of this circular ''Articles of Association'' or the articles of association of the Company as amended, ''Articles'' supplemented and otherwise modified from time to time ''Board'' the board of Directors ''Company'' Morris Holdings Limited (慕容控股有限公司) (formerly known as Teagle Holdings Limited (天鷹控股有限公司)), an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 18 December 2013 and registered as a non-Hong Kong company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance on 17 March 2016, whose Shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ''Director(s)'' ''General Mandate'' ''Group'' ''HK$'' ''Hong Kong'' ''Latest Practicable Date'' the director(s) of the Company a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting to allot, issue and deal with Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of the Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the relevant resolutions granting such mandate the Company and its subsidiaries Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China 30 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''Morris PRC'' ''PRC'' ''SFO'' ''Share(s)'' ''Shareholder(s)'' ''Shares Repurchase Mandate'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''Takeovers Code'' ''%'' For identification purpose only. 慕容集團有限公司 (Morris Group Co., Ltd,*) (formerly known as 海寧蒙努集團有限公司 (Haining Mengnu Group Co., Ltd,.*)), a company established in the PRC with limited liability on 26 June 2001 and owned as to 85% by Mr. Zou Gebing (鄒格兵) (our chairman, chief executive officer of the Company and executive Director) and 15% by Ms. Wu Xiangfei (鄔向飛) (the spouse of Mr. Zou Gebing) the People's Republic of China, excluding (except where the context requires) Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company of US$0.001 each holder(s) of the Share(s) a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting to exercise the power of the Company to repurchase such number of Shares up to 10% of the aggregate total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the relevant resolution granting such mandate The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited the Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs issued by the Securities and Futures Commission as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time per cent. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED 慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1575) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Zou Gebing Cricket Square (Chairman and chief executive officer) Hutchins Drive Mr. Wu Yueming P.O. Box 2681 Mr. Zeng Jin Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Mr. Shen Zhidong Cayman Islands Independent Non-Executive Directors: Headquarters in PRC: Mr. Pang Wing Hong No. 500 Youquan Road Mr. Chu Guodi Haining Economic Mr. Liu Haifeng Development Zone Zhejiang Province, PRC Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Unit 2001, 20/F, Citicorp Centre 18 Whitfield Road, Causeway Bay Hong Kong 5 September 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, GENERAL MANDATES FOR THE REPURCHASE OF SHARES AND THE ISSUE OF SHARES RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to give you notice of the Annual General Meeting, and information on matters to be dealt at the Annual General Meeting, inter alia: the grant to the Directors of the General Mandate and the Shares Repurchase Mandate; the re-election of the Directors; and the declaration and payment of final dividend. 2. GENERAL MANDATES Pursuant to the ordinary resolutions passed by the then Shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 17 May 2018, a general mandate and an extended mandate were granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with Shares and a general mandate was granted to the Directors to repurchase Shares. Such mandates will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. Ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to seek approval of the Shareholders to: grant to the Directors the General Mandate to allot, issue and deal with Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution at the Annual General Meeting; grant to the Directors the Shares Repurchase Mandate to repurchase such number of Shares up to 10% of the aggregate total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution at the Annual General Meeting; and subject to passing of the ordinary resolutions in respect of items (i) and (ii) above, extend the general mandate by the addition of an amount representing the aggregate number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate referred in to paragraph (ii) above provided such extended amount shall not exceed 10% of the number of the Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution at the Annual General Meeting. Such mandates will continue in force until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or the revocation or variation of this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD On the basis of 1,000,000,000 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and assuming that (i) the resolutions approving the General Mandate and the Shares Repurchase Mandate are passed at the Annual General Meeting, and (ii) no further Shares are issued or repurchased between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Company would be allowed to allot and issue a maximum of 200,000,000 Shares under the General Mandate and repurchase a maximum of 100,000,000 Shares under the Shares Repurchase Mandate. The Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plan to repurchase any Shares pursuant to the Shares Repurchase Mandate. Pursuant to the Listing Rules, the Company is required to provide you with the requisite information which is reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the resolution relating to the Shares Repurchase Mandate. An explanatory statement for such purpose is contained in Appendix I to this circular. 3. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Board consisted of four executive Directors, namely Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Wu Yueming, Mr. Zeng Jin and Mr. Shen Zhidong, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Pang Wing Hong, Mr. Chu Guodi and Mr. Liu Haifeng. Pursuant to Article 83(3) of the Articles of Association, any Director appointed by the Board as an addition to the existing Board shall hold office only until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election. Accordingly, Mr. Wu Yueming, Mr. Pang Wing Hong and Mr. Chu Guodi will retire from the office at the Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. Pursuant to Article 84 of the Articles of Association, at every annual general meeting of the Company, one-third of the Directors for the time being (or, if the number of the Directors is not a multiple of three (3), the number nearest to but not less than one-third) shall retire from office by rotation provided that every Director shall be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years. Any Director appointed by the Board pursuant to Article 83(3) shall not be taken into account in determining which particular Director or the number of Directors who are to retire by rotation. Accordingly, Mr. Zou Gebing and Mr. Zeng Jin, will also retire from office at the Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. Particulars of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting are set out in Appendix II to this circular. Save as disclosed in this circular, there is no other matters in relation to the proposed reelection of Directors that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. 4. FINAL DIVIDEND The Board recommends the payment of a final dividend of HK$0.013 per Share for the year ended 31 December 2018. The proposed final dividend amounts to approximately HK$13,000,000. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, the proposed final dividend is expected to be paid on Monday, 23 December 2019 to the Shareholders whose names are on the registers of members of the Company as at Wednesday, 11 December 2019. 5. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out in Appendix III to this circular. Shareholders are advised to read the notice of the Annual General Meeting and to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy, which is also published on the website of the Company (www.morrisholdings.com.hk) and on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk), for use at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposit the same with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting should you so wish. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, all resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting's notice will be decided by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. An announcement of the poll results will be made after the Annual General Meeting in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. 6. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS Shareholders whose names appear on the Company's register of members on 10 October 2019, will be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. The Company's transfer books and register of members will be closed from 4 October 2019 to 10 October 2019, both days inclusive, during which no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to determine the identity of Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 3 October 2019. Shareholders whose names appear on the Company's register of members on 11 December 2019, will qualify for the proposed final dividend. The Company's transfer books and register of members will be closed from 9 December 2019 to 11 December 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ascertaining Shareholders' entitlement to the proposed final dividend. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 6 December 2019. The proposed final dividend (the payment of which is subject to the Shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting) is expected to be paid on Monday, 23 December 2019. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 7. RECOMMENDATIONS The Directors are of the opinion that the proposed resolutions referred to in this circular and the notice of Annual General Meeting are in the best interests of the Company as well as the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend the Shareholders to vote in favor of all the resolutions set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting. 8. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. 9. GENERAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in the Appendices to this circular. Yours faithfully, By order of the Board Morris Holdings Limited Zou Gebing Chairman - 7 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE SHARES REPURCHASE MANDATE The following is an explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to be sent to Shareholders to enable them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting in relation to the granting of the Shares Repurchase Mandate. EXERCISE OF THE SHARES REPURCHASE MANDATE As at the Latest Practicable Date, a total of 1,000,000,000 Shares were issued. Subject to the passing of the resolution granting the Shares Repurchase Mandate and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or bought back during the period from the Latest Practicable Date to the date of the Annual General Meeting, the Company will be allowed under the Shares Repurchase Mandate to repurchase a maximum of 100,000,000 Shares, being 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of the relevant resolution at the Annual General Meeting. REASONS FOR REPURCHASES Whilst the Directors do not at present intend to immediately repurchase any Shares, they believe that the flexibility afforded by the Shares Repurchase Mandate granted to them if the relevant ordinary resolution to approve the same is passed would be beneficial to the Company. Repurchases of Shares will only be made when the Directors believe that such repurchases will benefit the Company and the Shareholders. Such repurchases may, depending on the market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net assets of the Company and/or its earnings per Share. FUNDING OF REPURCHASES In repurchasing Shares, the Company may only apply funds legally available for such repurchase in accordance with its memorandum of association and Articles of Association, the laws of the Cayman Islands and the Listing Rules. The Company may not repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange for consideration other than cash or for settlement otherwise than in accordance with the trading rules of the Stock Exchange from time to time. To the extent that a repurchase is funded entirely from the available cash flow or working capital facilities of the Company, there might be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company (as compared with the position disclosed in its most recent published audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018) in the event that the Shares Repurchase Mandate is exercised in full. However, the Directors do not propose to exercise the Shares Repurchase Mandate to such an extent that would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements or the gearing position of the Company which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time not appropriate for the Company. - 8 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE SHARES REPURCHASE MANDATE DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS None of the Directors, and to the best of the knowledge of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, none of their close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules), have any present intention, if the Shares Repurchase Mandate is exercised, to sell any Shares to the Company. No core connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company has notified the Company that he/she/it has a present intention to sell Shares to the Company, nor has undertaken not to do so, if the Shares Repurchase Mandate is exercised. DIRECTORS' UNDERTAKING The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the Shares Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules, the memorandum of association of the Company, the Articles of Association and the laws of the Cayman Islands. SHARE REPURCHASE MADE BY THE COMPANY No repurchases of Shares have been made by the Company (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) during the last 6 months immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date. TAKEOVERS CODE If, as a result of a repurchase of Shares by the Company, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purpose of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a Shareholder or group of Shareholders acting in concert, depending on the level of increase of its or their shareholding, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 or Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. To the best knowledge and belief of the Company, and as recorded in the registers required to be kept by the Company under section 336 of the SFO, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Morris Capital Limited, a controlling Shareholder which is owned as to 85% by Mr. Zou Gebing, the chairman and chief executive officer of the Company and 15% by Ms. Wu Xiangfei, the spouse of Mr. Zou Gebing, has an interest in 750,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 75% of the issued share capital of the Company. In the event that the Directors exercise in full the power to repurchase Shares which is proposed to be granted pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate, the shareholding of Mr. Zou Gebing and his associates would be increased to approximately 83.3% of the then total issued Shares. Such increases will not give rise to any obligation to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 and Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. - 9 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE SHARES REPURCHASE MANDATE The Listing Rules prohibit a company from making a repurchase on the Stock Exchange if such repurchase would result in less than 25% (or such other prescribed minimum percentage as determined by the Stock Exchange) of the issued share capital of a company be held by the public. The Directors do not propose to repurchase the Shares which would result in less than the prescribed minimum percentage of the Shares be held by the public. MARKET PRICES The highest and lowest market prices at which the Shares have been traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the period from April to August 2018 and the previous 12 months and up to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Traded Market Price Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2018 April 1.79 1.54 May 1.77 1.54 June 1.73 1.45 July 1.91 1.54 August 1.80 1.27 September 1.35 1.17 October 1.21 0.89 November 1.16 0.81 December 1.01 0.58 2019 January 0.90 0.43 February 0.85 0.68 March 0.90 0.29 April (Note) N.A. N.A. May (Note) N.A. N.A. June (Note) N.A. N.A. July (Note) N.A. N.A. August (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 0.37 0.21 Note: Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange had been suspended from 1:00 p.m. on 28 March 2019 to 19 August 2019 and has been resumed from 9:00 a.m. on 20 August 2019. - 10 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS TO BE RE-ELECTED Set out below are the personal particulars of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting: DIRECTORS Mr. Zou Gebing, aged 42, is the chairman and chief executive officer of the Company and was appointed as an executive Director on 18 March 2016. He is responsible for overseeing and mapping the Group's growth strategy and overall management. Prior to joining the Group, he was the marketing and development manager in Zhejiang Kasen Industrial Group Co., Ltd., and was deputy general manager in Hongyang Group Co., Ltd., from July 1997 to March 2000 and from May 2000 to March 2002, respectively, and had been mainly responsible for exploration and development of overseas markets of sofas and other furniture. He joined Morris PRC as part of its management team in May 2002, served as its vice chairman and general manager since February 2005, and became the chairman of Morris PRC in January 2012. Mr. Zou obtained a bachelor's degree in English from Shanghai International Studies University in the PRC in July 1997 and a master's degree in business administration for senior management from Zhejiang University in the PRC in March 2007. He had also served as a corporate tutor for MBA postgraduates in the Management School of Zhejiang University from April 2007 to March 2012. Mr. Zou was accredited as a senior economist by the Senior Economist Qualification Committee of Zhejiang Province in December 2007. With over 17 years of industry experience as mentioned above, Mr. Zou is an experienced entrepreneur in furniture manufacturing related businesses. Mr. Zou's spouse, Ms. Wu Xiangfei (one of the controlling shareholders of the Company), is a cousin of Mr. Shen's spouse. Mr. Wu Yueming, aged 35, is the general manager of the administrative department of the Company and was appointed as an executive Director on 6 June 2018. He is mainly responsible for coordinating and managing back office support works and public relations of the Company. He is also a director of Zhejiang Apollo Leather Products Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Morris Trendy Home Co., Ltd., and Haining Morris Home Gallery Co., Ltd., each a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Wu joined Morris PRC in 2005 where he worked as a technician of semi- finished sofa production. He was subsequently promoted to manager of the logistics department in September 2010, deputy office director in April 2012 and standing deputy office director in August 2014 at Morris PRC. He was then employed as the general manager of the administrative department of the Company in January 2017. He obtained the qualification of assistant economist issued by the Haining City Human Resources and Social Security Bureau in November 2014. He also obtained the graduation certificate from the Normal College of the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in administration management through distance learning in July 2016. - 11 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS TO BE RE-ELECTED Mr. Zeng Jin, aged 45, is the senior vice president and head of production and quality management of the Group and was appointed as an executive Director on 18 March 2016. He is responsible for overseeing production planning and manufacturing and quality management the Group. He has extensive experience in production and quality management. Prior to joining the Group, he had worked as a technician in Shanghai Hongdun Anti- Counterfeit Material Co., Ltd. from August 1997 to May 1998. He had then worked at Uniplas (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. from May 1998 to September 2000. He then subsequently worked as a quality engineer at Krone Communications (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. from September 2000 to November 2001. He had then been employed as a plant manager assistant and manager in the engineering department of Shanghai Trayton Furniture Co., Ltd. from November 2001 to January 2005. He then joined Morris PRC and was appointed as a general manager assistant in January 2005 and then as a deputy general manager in November 2011. He was then employed by the Group as a senior vice president and the head of production and quality management immediately after completion of the business transfer in December 2015. Mr. Zeng obtained his double bachelor's degrees in polymer science and computer software from the East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai, PRC in July 1997 and a master of Business Administration degree from Donghua University in Shanghai, PRC in June 2008. Mr. Pang Wing Hong, aged 48, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 12 April 2019 and is mainly responsible for supervising and providing independent judgement to the Board. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. He has over 20 years of experience in financial management, accounting, auditing and corporate finance. He obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in professional accountancy, from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1994 and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Adelaide, Australia in 2008. He has been an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1998 and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since 2002. Mr. Pang has been the chief financial officer of Miko International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1247), a company listed on the Stock Exchange since October 2015. From April 2015 to October 2015, Mr. Pang was the chief financial officer of China Green (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 904), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chu Guodi, aged 40, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 28 May 2019 and is mainly responsible for supervising and providing independent judgement to the Board. He is also the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and Audit Committee. He has over 17 years of experience as a practicing lawyer in China. He is currently a partner of 浙江海翔律師事務所 (Zhejiang Haixiang Law Firm*). Mr. Chu has been an independent director of 浙江華鐵建築安全科技股 份有限公司 (Zhejiang Huatie Construction Safety Science And Technology Co., Ltd.*), a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange with a stock code of 603300, since June 2014 and an independent director of 兄弟科技股份有限公司 (Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd.*), a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange with a stock code of 002562, since April 2017. Mr. Chu is a member of 中華全國律師協會 (All-China Lawyers' Association*). He graduated from Zhejiang University with a bachelor degree of law. For identification purposes only - 12 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED 慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1575) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an annual general meeting (the ''Annual General Meeting'') of Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Conference Room, No. 500 Youquan Road, Haining City, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, China on Thursday, 10 October 2019 at 10 a.m. for the following purposes: To receive consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, the report of the directors (the '' Director(s) '' ) and auditor of the Company (the '' Auditor '' ) for the year ended 31 December 2018; To declare a final dividend of HK$0.013 per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018; To consider the re-election of Mr. Zou Gebing as an executive Director; To consider the re-election of Mr. Wu Yueming as an executive Director; To consider the re-election of Mr. Zeng Jin as an executive Director; To consider the re-election of Mr. Pang Wing Hong as an independent non-executive Director; To consider the re-election of Mr. Chu Guodi as an independent non-executive Director; To authorise the board of Directors (the '' Board '' ) to fix the Directors ' remuneration; To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the Auditor and authorize the Board to fix its remuneration; - 13 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 10. To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendments, the following as ordinary resolution: ''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company or securities convertible into shares, or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for shares or such convertible securities of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and/or options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which may require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and/or options which may require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; the total number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to options or otherwise) by the Directors during the Relevant Period pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined) or (ii) the grant or exercise of any option under the option scheme of the Company or any other option, scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company; or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company in force from time to time; or any issue of shares in the Company upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing convertible notes issued by the Company or any existing securities of the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; for the purpose of this resolution: '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or - 14 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the revocation or variation of this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in a general meeting.

'' Rights Issue '' means an offer of shares of the Company, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company whose names appear on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their holdings of shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or, having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the exercise or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company). '' 11. To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution (with or without modification) as ordinary resolution of the Company: ''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the '' Stock Exchange '' ) or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, and subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period to procure the Company to repurchase its shares at a price determined by the Directors; the total number of shares of the Company which are authorised to be repurchased by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution: '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; - 15 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or the revocation or variation of this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in a general meeting. '' 12. To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution (with or without modification) as ordinary resolution of the Company: ''THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions nos. 10 and 11 above, the general mandate to the Directors pursuant to resolution no. 10 be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of the total number of shares of the Company bought back by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the resolution no. 11, provided that such aggregate number of shares shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution.'' By order of the Board Morris Holdings Limited Zou Gebing Chairman Hong Kong, 5 September 2019 Registered Office: Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Cricket Square Unit 2001, 20/F, Citicorp Centre Hutchins Drive 18 Whitfield Road, Causeway Bay P.O. Box 2681 Hong Kong Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands Notes: A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting may appoint one or more proxy(ies) (if he/she/it is the holder of two or more shares) to attend and on a poll, vote instead of him/her/it at the Annual General Meeting. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith. The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be under seal or the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised. In order to be valid, a form of proxy must be deposited at the Company ' s branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a certified copy thereof) not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude shareholders of the Company from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) if they so wish. - 16 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Where there are joint registered holders of any share of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the Annual General Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share of the Company as if he/ she/it was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Annual General Meeting personally or by proxy, the vote of that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 4 October 2019 to 10 October 2019, both days inclusive, during which no share transfers can be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company should ensure that all share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company ' s branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 3 October 2019. For determining the entitlement to the proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Company ' s transfer books and register of members will be closed from 9 December 2019 to 11 December 2019, both days inclusive, for the purpose of ascertaining Shareholders ' entitlement to the proposed final dividend. In order to be qualified for the entitlement to the proposed final dividend upon passing of ordinary resolution no. 2, all share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company ' s branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 6 December 2019. As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Wu Yueming, Mr. Zeng Jin and Mr. Shen Zhidong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pang Wing Hong, Mr. Chu Guodi and Mr. Liu Haifeng. - 17 - Attachments Original document

