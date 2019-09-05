|
Morris : (1) GENERAL MANDATES FOR THE REPURCHASE OF SHARES AND THE ISSUE OF SHARES (2) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS (3) DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND (4) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (ENGLISH VERSION)
09/05/2019 | 05:32am EDT
MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1575)
GENERAL MANDATES FOR THE REPURCHASE OF SHARES AND THE ISSUE OF SHARES
DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company (the ''Annual General Meeting'') to be held at Conference Room, No. 500 Youquan Road, Haining City, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, China on Thursday, 10 October 2019 at 10 a.m. is set out in Appendix III of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the website of the Company (www.morrisholdings.com.hk) and on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). If you intend to appoint proxy(ies) to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders of the Company from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting should you so wish.
CONTENTS
Page
Definitions . .
1
Letter from the Board
|
1.
Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4
2.
General Mandates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4
3.
Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5
4.
Final Dividend . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5
5.
Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6
6.
Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6
7.
Recommendations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7
8.
Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7
9.
General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7
Appendix I
- Explanatory Statement on the Shares Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . .
8
Appendix II
- Details of the Directors to be Re-elected . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
11
Appendix III
- Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
13
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
''Annual General Meeting''
the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at
Conference Room, No. 500 Youquan Road, Haining City,
Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, China on Thursday, 10
October 2019 at 10 a.m. or any adjournment thereof, the
notice of which is set out in Appendix III of this circular
''Articles of Association'' or
the articles of association of the Company as amended,
''Articles''
supplemented and otherwise modified from time to time
''Board''
the board of Directors
''Company''
Morris Holdings Limited (慕容控股有限公司) (formerly
known as Teagle Holdings Limited (天鷹控股有限公司)),
an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the
Cayman Islands with limited liability on 18 December 2013
and registered as a non-Hong Kong company under Part 16
of the Companies Ordinance on 17 March 2016, whose
Shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
''Director(s)''
''General Mandate''
''Group'' ''HK$'' ''Hong Kong''
''Latest Practicable Date''
the director(s) of the Company
a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting to allot, issue and deal with Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of the Shares in issue as at the date of passing of the relevant resolutions granting such mandate
the Company and its subsidiaries
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
30 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular
''Listing Rules''
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
''Morris PRC''
''PRC''
''SFO''
''Share(s)''
''Shareholder(s)''
''Shares Repurchase Mandate''
''Stock Exchange''
''Takeovers Code''
''%''
For identification purpose only.
慕容集團有限公司 (Morris Group Co., Ltd,*) (formerly known as 海寧蒙努集團有限公司 (Haining Mengnu Group Co., Ltd,.*)), a company established in the PRC with limited liability on 26 June 2001 and owned as to 85% by Mr. Zou Gebing (鄒格兵) (our chairman, chief executive officer of the Company and executive Director) and 15% by Ms. Wu Xiangfei (鄔向飛) (the spouse of Mr. Zou Gebing)
the People's Republic of China, excluding (except where the context requires) Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan
the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time
ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company of US$0.001 each
holder(s) of the Share(s)
a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting to exercise the power of the Company to repurchase such number of Shares up to 10% of the aggregate total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the relevant resolution granting such mandate
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
the Hong Kong Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs issued by the Securities and Futures Commission as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time
per cent.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1575)
Executive Directors:
Registered Office:
Mr. Zou Gebing
Cricket Square
(Chairman and chief executive officer)
Hutchins Drive
Mr. Wu Yueming
P.O. Box 2681
Mr. Zeng Jin
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Mr. Shen Zhidong
Cayman Islands
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Headquarters in PRC:
Mr. Pang Wing Hong
No. 500 Youquan Road
Mr. Chu Guodi
Haining Economic
Mr. Liu Haifeng
Development Zone
Zhejiang Province, PRC
Principal place of business
in Hong Kong:
Unit 2001, 20/F, Citicorp Centre
18 Whitfield Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
|
5 September 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
GENERAL MANDATES FOR THE REPURCHASE OF SHARES AND THE ISSUE OF SHARES
DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
