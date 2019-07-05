Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Morris : (1) PROFIT WARNING (2) CHANGE IN HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG (3) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE AND (4) UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION (ENGLISH VERSION)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

容 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

      1. PROFIT WARNING
    2. CHANGE IN HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
  2. CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

  3. AND
  4. UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION

This announcement is made by Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''), the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'') and Rule 13.51(5) of the Listing Rules.

PROFIT WARNING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company would like to inform the shareholders (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that, based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 of the Group and the information currently available to the Company, the Group is expected to record a decline by more than 40% in the consolidated net profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared with the corresponding period last year. Such significant decrease in the consolidated net profit is primarily due to (i) the additional tariff levied on our export products; (ii) the additional costs in expanding the sales network of the Company; and (iii) the finance cost arisen from the increased debt level during the year.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board according to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the information available to the Board as at the date of this announcement, which have not been reviewed or audited by the auditor of the

- 1 -

Company and are subject to adjustment. The Company is in the process of preparing and finalising the Group's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018. Details of the Group's financial information for the year ended 31 December 2018 will be disclosed in its annual results announcement which is expected to be published on 10 July 2019.

In addition, the management of the Company expects that there will be a significant drop in the Group's profits for the six month ended 30 June 2019 as compared with the corresponding period last year, which is mainly attributable to a decline in sales revenue of the Group as a result of the continuing US-China trade tensions that have dampened consumer sentiment and continuing uncertainties in the international trade environment. The Company will adopt conservative strategies in operating its business under such unfavourable conditions.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company and, in case of doubt, to seek independent advice from professional or financial advisers.

CHANGE IN HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The Board hereby announces that with effect from 2 July 2019 the address of the Company's head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong has changed to:

Unit 2001, 20/F, Citicorp Centre,

18 Whitfield Road, Causeway Bay,

Hong Kong

Telephone number and facsimile number of the Company remain unchanged.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The Board hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the ''Hong Kong Share Registrar''), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Hong Kong Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

- 2 -

UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 27 June 2019 and capitalised terms used below shall have the same meanings as defined therein.

The Audit Committee of the Company has appointed SWC to conduct an independent investigation and prepare an investigation report in respect of the Queries identified by EY. SWC is still in the process of conducting the independent investigation and preparing the investigation report and further announcement on the findings of the investigation will be published as and when appropriate. Based on the investigation conducted up to the date of this announcement, the Company does not expect the findings of the investigation to have any significant impact on the Board's preliminary assessment of the unaudited financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 as disclosed herein.

By order of the Board

Morris Holdings Limited

Zou Gebing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Shen Zhidong, Mr. Zeng Jin and Mr. Wu Yueming; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Haifeng, Mr. Pang Wing Hong and Mr. Chu Guodi.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Morris Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 16:17:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pFUCHS PETROLUB : with decline in sales and earnings in the first half of 2019 - Recovery in the second half of 2019 not visible
EQ
12:44pGTT : Half-year liquidity contract statement
GL
12:43pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Dorothy Takes a Leap at 101!
PU
12:43pRENEWI : Bond offer - early closure
PU
12:41pMEDIA ADVISORY : Retro 80s Road Trip Across America Pitstops in Dallas for Nostalgic Visit
GL
12:40pOLA ROLLÉN : Norwegian prosecutor won't appeal verdict on Hexagon's Rollen, making his acquittal final
RE
12:38pNB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND : Dividend Declaration
PU
12:38pMARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
12:38pEFT : Resignation of non-executive director
PU
12:37pBARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3COMMERZBANK AG : Exit of Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief marks end of era
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BMW'S ZIPSE POISED TO SUCCEED KRUEGER AS CEO: sources
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About