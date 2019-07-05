Morris : (1) PROFIT WARNING (2) CHANGE IN HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG (3) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE AND (4) UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION (ENGLISH VERSION)

Company and are subject to adjustment. The Company is in the process of preparing and finalising the Group's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018. Details of the Group's financial information for the year ended 31 December 2018 will be disclosed in its annual results announcement which is expected to be published on 10 July 2019.
In addition, the management of the Company expects that there will be a significant drop in the Group's profits for the six month ended 30 June 2019 as compared with the corresponding period last year, which is mainly attributable to a decline in sales revenue of the Group as a result of the continuing US-China trade tensions that have dampened consumer sentiment and continuing uncertainties in the international trade environment. The Company will adopt conservative strategies in operating its business under such unfavourable conditions.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company and, in case of doubt, to seek independent advice from professional or financial advisers.
CHANGE IN HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG
The Board hereby announces that with effect from 2 July 2019 the address of the Company's head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong has changed to:
Unit 2001, 20/F, Citicorp Centre,
18 Whitfield Road, Causeway Bay,
Hong Kong
Telephone number and facsimile number of the Company remain unchanged.
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
The Board hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the ''Hong Kong Share Registrar''), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Hong Kong Share Registrar will remain unchanged.