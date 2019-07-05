Morris : (1) PROFIT WARNING (2) CHANGE IN HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG (3) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE AND (4) UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION (ENGLISH VERSION)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

PROFIT WARNING CHANGE IN HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

AND UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION

This announcement is made by Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''), the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'') and Rule 13.51(5) of the Listing Rules.

PROFIT WARNING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company would like to inform the shareholders (the ''Shareholders'') and potential investors that, based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 of the Group and the information currently available to the Company, the Group is expected to record a decline by more than 40% in the consolidated net profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 as compared with the corresponding period last year. Such significant decrease in the consolidated net profit is primarily due to (i) the additional tariff levied on our export products; (ii) the additional costs in expanding the sales network of the Company; and (iii) the finance cost arisen from the increased debt level during the year.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board according to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the information available to the Board as at the date of this announcement, which have not been reviewed or audited by the auditor of the