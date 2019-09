Morris : ANNUAL REPORT 2018

Corporate Information

公司資料

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. ZOU Gebing (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. ZENG Jin

Mr. SHEN Zhidong

Mr. Wu Yueming (appointed on 6 June 2018)

Mr. CHEN Guohua (retired on 17 May 2018)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. LIU Haifeng

Mr. PANG Wing Hong (appointed on 12 April 2019) Mr. CHU Guodi (appointed on 28 May 2019)

Mr. SHAO Shaomin (resigned on 29 March 2019) Mr. HUANG Wenli (resigned on 28 May 2019)

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. PANG Wing Hong (Chairman, appointed on 12 April 2019) Mr. LIU Haifeng

Mr. CHU Guodi (appointed on 28 May 2019)

Mr. SHAO Shaomin (Chairman, resigned on 29 March 2019) Mr. HUANG Wenli (resigned on 28 May 2019)

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. CHU Guodi (Chairman, appointed on 28 May 2019) Mr. LIU Haifeng

Mr. PANG Wing Hong (appointed on 12 April 2019)

Mr. HUANG Wenli (Chairman, resigned on 28 May 2019) Mr. SHAO Shaomin (resigned on 29 March 2019)

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. LIU Haifeng (Chairman)

Mr. PANG Wing Hong (appointed on 12 April 2019) Mr. CHU Guodi (appointed on 28 May 2019)

Mr. SHAO Shaomin (resigned on 29 March 2019) Mr. HUANG Wenli (resigned on 28 May 2019)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Ms. HO Ka Yan (resigned on 28 February 2019)

Authorised REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. SHEN Zhidong (appointed on 17 May 2018) Mr. WU Yueming (appointed on 28 February 2019)

AUDITORS

HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited

(appointed on 21 May 2019)

Ernst & Young (resigned on 21 May 2019)