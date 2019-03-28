Morris : Announcements - (1) INSIDE INFORMATION (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT OF THE GROUP FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND (3) TRADING SUSPENSION (English Version)

People's Republic of China and some of their customers and/or suppliers, in particular whether these customers and suppliers are independent from the Group (the ''Auditor's Queries'').
The Company is currently considering the procedure(s) to be adopted, including but not limited to the carrying out of investigation by independent professionals, so as to address the Auditor's Queries. By reason of the above, it is expected that the Company will not be able to (1) publish the 2018 Annual Results on or before 31 March 2019; and (2) despatch the 2018 Annual Report to the Shareholders on or before 30 April 2019. The delay in the publication of the 2018 Annual Results and the possible delay in the dispatch of the 2018 Annual Report, if materialized, will constitute non-compliance of Rules 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules. Notwithstanding this, the Board wishes to emphasize that the operation of the Company and its subsidiaries remain normal and that it will continue to work with the Auditor closely with a view to publish the 2018 Annual Results as soon as possible.
POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 8 March 2019 and 19 March 2019 in relation to the date of a meeting of the Board (the ''Board Meeting'') for the purpose of, among other things, to consider and approve the 2018 Annual Results. As more time is required by the Company to adhere the Auditor's queries mentioned hereinabove, the Board Meeting is accordingly postponed to another date to be fixed and announced by the Board.
Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other information relevant to the postponement of the Board Meeting and/or the 2018 Annual Results that should be brought to the attention to the Shareholders.
TRADING SUSPENSION
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange will be suspended with effect from 1:00 pm on 28 March 2019, pending the Company to informing the market on further details of the Auditor's Queries and its impact to the Company and the publication of the 2018 Annual Results.
The Company will publish further announcement(s) in due course to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of (i) the updates of the resolving and/or addressing of the Auditors' Queries; (ii) the date of the meeting of the Board to consider and approve the 2018 Annual Results; (iii) the date of the release of the 2018 Annual Results; and (iv) the date of despatch of the 2018 Annual Report.