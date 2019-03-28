Morris : Announcements - (1) INSIDE INFORMATION (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT OF THE GROUP FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND (3) TRADING SUSPENSION (English Version)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

(1)INSIDE INFORMATION

(2)DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT OF THE GROUP

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

AND

(3) TRADING SUSPENSION

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, (the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS OF THE GROUP FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Under Rules 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its preliminary annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''2018 Annual Results'') on a date not later than three months after the end of the financial year of the Company, i.e. on or before 31 March 2019 and despatch its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''2018 Annual Report'') to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on or before 30 April 2019.

During the course of auditing the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''2018 Consolidated Financial Statements''), the Company's auditor (the ''Auditor'') raised queries about (i) certain transactions in respect of the purchase and sale of leather, furniture and furniture-related products carried out by the Group in the People's Republic of China during the year ended 31 December 2018; (ii) the disclosures and accounting for the relationships between two subsidiaries of the Group in the