Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Morris : Announcements - (1) INSIDE INFORMATION (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT OF THE GROUP FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND (3) TRADING SUSPENSION (English Version)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:21am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

容 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

(1)INSIDE INFORMATION

(2)DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT OF THE GROUP

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

AND

(3) TRADING SUSPENSION

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, (the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS OF THE GROUP FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Under Rules 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its preliminary annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''2018 Annual Results'') on a date not later than three months after the end of the financial year of the Company, i.e. on or before 31 March 2019 and despatch its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''2018 Annual Report'') to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on or before 30 April 2019.

During the course of auditing the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''2018 Consolidated Financial Statements''), the Company's auditor (the ''Auditor'') raised queries about (i) certain transactions in respect of the purchase and sale of leather, furniture and furniture-related products carried out by the Group in the People's Republic of China during the year ended 31 December 2018; (ii) the disclosures and accounting for the relationships between two subsidiaries of the Group in the

- 1 -

People's Republic of China and some of their customers and/or suppliers, in particular whether these customers and suppliers are independent from the Group (the ''Auditor's Queries'').

The Company is currently considering the procedure(s) to be adopted, including but not limited to the carrying out of investigation by independent professionals, so as to address the Auditor's Queries. By reason of the above, it is expected that the Company will not be able to (1) publish the 2018 Annual Results on or before 31 March 2019; and (2) despatch the 2018 Annual Report to the Shareholders on or before 30 April 2019. The delay in the publication of the 2018 Annual Results and the possible delay in the dispatch of the 2018 Annual Report, if materialized, will constitute non-compliance of Rules 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules. Notwithstanding this, the Board wishes to emphasize that the operation of the Company and its subsidiaries remain normal and that it will continue to work with the Auditor closely with a view to publish the 2018 Annual Results as soon as possible.

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 8 March 2019 and 19 March 2019 in relation to the date of a meeting of the Board (the ''Board Meeting'') for the purpose of, among other things, to consider and approve the 2018 Annual Results. As more time is required by the Company to adhere the Auditor's queries mentioned hereinabove, the Board Meeting is accordingly postponed to another date to be fixed and announced by the Board.

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other information relevant to the postponement of the Board Meeting and/or the 2018 Annual Results that should be brought to the attention to the Shareholders.

TRADING SUSPENSION

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange will be suspended with effect from 1:00 pm on 28 March 2019, pending the Company to informing the market on further details of the Auditor's Queries and its impact to the Company and the publication of the 2018 Annual Results.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) in due course to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of (i) the updates of the resolving and/or addressing of the Auditors' Queries; (ii) the date of the meeting of the Board to consider and approve the 2018 Annual Results; (iii) the date of the release of the 2018 Annual Results; and (iv) the date of despatch of the 2018 Annual Report.

- 2 -

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Morris Holdings Limited

ZOU Gebing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. ZOU Gebing, Mr. SHEN Zhidong, Mr. ZENG Jin and Mr. WU Yueming; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. HUANG Wenli, Mr. LIU Haifeng and Mr. SHAO Shaomin.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Morris Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aEXILLON ENERGY : February Production Report
AQ
11:47aEGDON RESOURCES : Springs Road-1 Reaches Total Depth
AQ
11:47aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil Continues Successful Appraisal Drilling at Eridu Field
AQ
11:47aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco Signs Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire 70% Majority Stake in SABIC
AQ
11:47aWEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL : Introduces World's First Remote-Activated System
AQ
11:47aDeutsche Bank Says Board Hasn't Discussed Capital Increase
DJ
11:46aGLORIOUS PROPERTY : Postponement of board meeting
PU
11:46aBRENNTAG : 03/28/2019 Brenntag GmbH invites 75 students to TalentMetropole Ruhr Foundation's “Dialogue with Youth”
PU
11:46aBERLIN, 28.03.2019 | IVU : Record earnings in the 2018 financial year
PU
11:46aGIRLS' DAY 2019 : 1,092 girls find out more about technical trades at Volkswagen
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
51&1 DRILLISCH : European shares rise on trade hopes, despite Brexit deadlock

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.