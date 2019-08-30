Log in
Morris : Announcements and Notices - - ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (ENG)

08/30/2019 | 10:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

  • Revenue decreased by approximately 33.5% to approximately RMB499.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: approximately RMB751.6 million)
  • Gross profit decreased by approximately 69.0% to approximately RMB71.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: approximately RMB229.3 million)
  • The Group recorded a loss of approximately RMB79.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: profit of approximately RMB73.4 million)
  • Basic loss per share was approximately RMB7.91 cents for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: earnings per share approximately RMB7.34 cents)
  • The Board has proposed not to declare interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: HK1.8 cents)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Morris Holdings Limited (the "Company") announced its unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") together with the comparative figures for the six months ended 30 June 2018. This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was unaudited, but has been reviewed by the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Company.

- 1 -

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Restated)

REVENUE

4

499,599

751,598

Cost of sales

(428,503)

(522,249)

Gross profit

71,096

229,349

Other net income and gains

21,032

33,272

Selling and distribution expenses

(94,781)

(86,172)

Administrative expenses

(64,680)

(68,830)

Other expenses and losses

(78)

(365)

Finance costs

(12,798)

(11,986)

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX

5

(80,209)

95,268

Income tax credit/(expense)

6

1,142

(21,823)

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

(79,067)

73,445

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Item may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of

financial statements

(2,290)

(2,766)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD

(81,357)

70,679

(Loss)/profit attributable to owners of the Company

(79,067)

73,445

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to

owners of the Company

(81,357)

70,679

(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY

HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

7

Basic (Unaudited)

RMB(7.91) cents

RMB7.34 cents

Diluted (Unaudited)

RMB(7.91) cents

RMB6.72 cents

- 2 -

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

76,705

59,096

Prepaid land lease payments

-

8,074

Right-of-use assets

226,551

-

Contingent consideration receivables

230,022

226,318

Deferred tax assets

6,220

6,866

Total non-current assets

539,498

300,354

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

146,612

217,291

Trade and bills receivables

9

526,749

634,521

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

64,725

62,082

Pledged deposits

96,799

93,976

Cash and cash equivalents

38,017

123,928

Total current assets

872,902

1,131,798

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

10

443,583

416,766

Contract liabilities

18,027

17,967

Other payables and accruals

63,783

126,331

Amount due to a shareholder

9,955

9,978

Amount due to a related company

79,662

81,959

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

76,029

142,197

Warranty provision

3,459

4,943

Derivative financial instruments

11

123

2,521

Convertible loan

11

145,557

181,372

Lease liabilities

41,287

-

Income tax payables

68,585

68,923

Total current liabilities

950,050

1,052,957

NET CURRENT (LIABILITIES)/ASSETS

(77,148)

78,841

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

462,350

379,195

- 3 -

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

2,853

5,845

Lease liabilities

163,643

-

Accruals

-

6,029

Deferred revenue

15,560

-

Total non-current liabilities

182,056

11,874

Net assets

280,294

367,321

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

12

6,914

6,914

Reserves

273,380

360,407

Total equity

280,294

367,321

- 4 -

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "unaudited interim results") is prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and the disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. These unaudited interim results do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
    The accounting policies and the basis of preparation adopted in the preparation of this unaudited interim results are consistent with those adopted in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which also include HKASs and Interpretations) issued by the HKICPA and accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosures requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance, except for the adoption of the revised HKFRSs as disclosed in note 2 below.
    This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements is presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand ("RMB'000") except when otherwise indicated. This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditors, but has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.
  2. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited interim results are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2019.

HKFRS 16

Leases

HK(IFRIC)-Int 23

Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments

Annual Improvements 2015-2017 Cycle

Amendments to HKFRS 3, HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and

HKAS 23

Amendments to HKFRS 9

Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation

Amendments to HKAS 19

Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement

Amendments to HKAS 28

Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures

Other than as explained below regarding the impact of HKFRS 16 Leases, the new and revised standards are not relevant to the preparation of the Group's unaudited interim results.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Morris Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:46:16 UTC
