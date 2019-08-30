|
Morris : Announcements and Notices - - ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (ENG)
08/30/2019 | 10:47am EDT
MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1575)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
-
Revenue decreased by approximately 33.5% to approximately RMB499.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: approximately RMB751.6 million)
-
Gross profit decreased by approximately 69.0% to approximately RMB71.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: approximately RMB229.3 million)
-
The Group recorded a loss of approximately RMB79.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: profit of approximately RMB73.4 million)
-
Basic loss per share was approximately RMB7.91 cents for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: earnings per share approximately RMB7.34 cents)
-
The Board has proposed not to declare interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: HK1.8 cents)
UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Morris Holdings Limited (the "Company") announced its unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") together with the comparative figures for the six months ended 30 June 2018. This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was unaudited, but has been reviewed by the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Company.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
(Restated)
|
REVENUE
|
4
|
499,599
|
|
751,598
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(428,503)
|
(522,249)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
71,096
|
|
229,349
|
|
Other net income and gains
|
|
21,032
|
|
33,272
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(94,781)
|
(86,172)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(64,680)
|
(68,830)
|
Other expenses and losses
|
|
(78)
|
(365)
|
Finance costs
|
|
(12,798)
|
(11,986)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|
5
|
(80,209)
|
95,268
|
|
Income tax credit/(expense)
|
6
|
1,142
|
|
(21,823)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
(79,067)
|
73,445
|
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial statements
|
|
(2,290)
|
(2,766)
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
(81,357)
|
70,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/profit attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
(79,067)
|
73,445
|
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of the Company
|
|
(81,357)
|
70,679
|
|
(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (Unaudited)
|
|
RMB(7.91) cents
|
RMB7.34 cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted (Unaudited)
|
|
RMB(7.91) cents
|
RMB6.72 cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
76,705
|
|
59,096
|
Prepaid land lease payments
|
|
-
|
8,074
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
226,551
|
|
|
-
|
Contingent consideration receivables
|
|
230,022
|
|
226,318
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
6,220
|
|
6,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
539,498
|
|
300,354
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
146,612
|
|
217,291
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
9
|
526,749
|
|
634,521
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
64,725
|
|
62,082
|
Pledged deposits
|
|
96,799
|
|
93,976
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
38,017
|
|
123,928
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
872,902
|
|
1,131,798
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and bills payables
|
10
|
443,583
|
|
416,766
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
18,027
|
|
17,967
|
Other payables and accruals
|
|
63,783
|
|
126,331
|
Amount due to a shareholder
|
|
9,955
|
|
9,978
|
Amount due to a related company
|
|
79,662
|
|
81,959
|
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
|
|
76,029
|
|
142,197
|
Warranty provision
|
|
3,459
|
|
4,943
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
11
|
123
|
|
2,521
|
Convertible loan
|
11
|
145,557
|
|
181,372
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
41,287
|
|
|
-
|
Income tax payables
|
|
68,585
|
|
68,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
950,050
|
|
1,052,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT (LIABILITIES)/ASSETS
|
|
(77,148)
|
78,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
462,350
|
|
379,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
2,853
|
5,845
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
163,643
|
|
-
|
Accruals
|
|
-
|
6,029
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
15,560
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
182,056
|
11,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
280,294
|
367,321
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
12
|
6,914
|
6,914
|
Reserves
|
|
273,380
|
360,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
280,294
|
367,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
-
BASIS OF PREPARATION
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "unaudited interim results") is prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and the disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. These unaudited interim results do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
The accounting policies and the basis of preparation adopted in the preparation of this unaudited interim results are consistent with those adopted in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which also include HKASs and Interpretations) issued by the HKICPA and accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosures requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance, except for the adoption of the revised HKFRSs as disclosed in note 2 below.
This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements is presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand ("RMB'000") except when otherwise indicated. This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditors, but has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.
-
CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited interim results are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2019.
|
HKFRS 16
|
Leases
|
HK(IFRIC)-Int 23
|
Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments
|
Annual Improvements 2015-2017 Cycle
|
Amendments to HKFRS 3, HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and
|
|
HKAS 23
|
Amendments to HKFRS 9
|
Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation
|
Amendments to HKAS 19
|
Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement
|
Amendments to HKAS 28
|
Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures
Other than as explained below regarding the impact of HKFRS 16 Leases, the new and revised standards are not relevant to the preparation of the Group's unaudited interim results.
|
|