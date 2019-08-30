Morris : Announcements and Notices - - ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (ENG)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Revenue decreased by approximately 33.5% to approximately RMB499.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: approximately RMB751.6 million)

Gross profit decreased by approximately 69.0% to approximately RMB71.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: approximately RMB229.3 million)

The Group recorded a loss of approximately RMB79.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: profit of approximately RMB73.4 million)

Basic loss per share was approximately RMB7.91 cents for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: earnings per share approximately RMB7.34 cents)

The Board has proposed not to declare interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: HK1.8 cents)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Morris Holdings Limited (the "Company") announced its unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period") together with the comparative figures for the six months ended 30 June 2018. This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was unaudited, but has been reviewed by the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Company.