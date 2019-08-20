Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Morris : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (ENGLISH VERSION)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 12:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

容 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 30 August 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the release of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the publication of the same on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Morris Holdings Limited

Zou Gebing

Chairman

20 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven directors, namely Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Wu Yueming, Mr. Zeng Jin and Mr. Shen Zhidong as executive directors of the Company; and Mr. Chu Guodi, Mr. Pang Wing Hong and Mr. Liu Haifeng as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Morris Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 04:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:06aDEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) Renewal of Exploration Prospecting Licences
AQ
01:05aImplenia Group's results for the first half of 2019 confirm expectations
TE
01:05aKuros Biosciences Reports Results for First Half 2019
TE
01:05a2019 half-year results of the Komax Group
TE
01:05aBELLEVUE : sells Bank to KBL epb - strategic focus on asset management and private market activities
EQ
01:04aNRC GROUP ASA : - Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issue
AQ
01:02aHUBER+SUHNER : increases earning power due to growth with high-margin business
PU
01:02aVP BANK : reports sharp growth in earnings and strong net new money inflows in the first half-year of 2019
PU
01:01aKUNGSLEDEN : to develop new 1,500 sq.m. building for Region Skåne
AQ
01:01aAMBEA PUBL : interim report April-June 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds
3OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Oil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
4BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
5CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group