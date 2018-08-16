Morris : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (English version)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Morris Holdings liMited ᅉ࢙છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock Code: 1575)

dAte oF BoArd Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of Morris Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the release of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the publication of the same on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board Morris Holdings limited

Zou gebing Chairman

16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Zeng Jin, Mr. Shen Zhidong and Mr. Wu Yueming; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Wenli, Mr. Shao Shaomin and Mr. Liu Haifeng.