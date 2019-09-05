Morris : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2019

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2019

Ordinary Resolutions (see Note 3) For Against

1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, the reports of the directors (the ''Director(s)'') and auditor of the Company (the ''Auditor'') for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2. To declare a final dividend of HK$0.013 per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.

3. To consider the re-election of Mr. Zou Gebing as an executive Director.

4. To consider the re-election of Mr. Wu Yueming as an executive Director.

5. To consider the re-election of Mr. Zeng Jin as an executive Director.

6. To consider the re-election of Mr. Pang Wing Hong as an independent non-executive Director.

7. To consider the re-election of Mr. Chu Guodi as an independent non-executive Director.

8. To authorise the board of Directors (the ''Board'') to fix the Directors' remuneration.

9. To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the Auditor and authorise the Board to fix its remuneration.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution. To extend the general mandate granted under resolution no. 10 by adding the shares bought back pursuant to the general mandate granted by resolution no. 11.

Notes: