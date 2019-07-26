Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Morris Foundation Presents Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

Lexington, KY, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Morris Foundation presented awards on Tuesday from the Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund at an event at UAW Local 862 in Louisville. Three Kentucky high school graduating seniors received $5,000 college scholarships.

The scholarship fund is named in honor of Lewis Sexton, former president of UAW Local 862 and the grandfather of Nate Morris, Founder and Chairman of Morris Industries. Mr. Morris is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rubicon Global, a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms. 

In partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund provides scholarships to children of UAW Local 862 members or retirees who plan to attend college in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This is the 4th year of the scholarship fund. 

Previous award recipients have attended colleges across Kentucky including Bellarmine University, Eastern Kentucky University, the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville and Western Kentucky University.

The 2019 scholarship recipients are:

Shelby Anne Cosper
High School: Shelby County High School; College: Eastern Kentucky University

Henry Keith Davidson
High School: Eastern High School; College: University of Louisville

Zachary John Lichtsteiner
High School: Brown High School; College: University of Louisville

For more information on the scholarship program, please visit http://morrisindustries.com/lewissexton/ or email Info@MorrisIndustries.com

About Morris Industries:
Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Morris Industries is a conglomerate with holdings in technology companies whose mission is to reimagine the industrial economy. The flagship of Morris Industries is Rubicon Global.

About the Morris Foundation:
The Morris Foundation promotes the cherished American value that a better life is possible to those who seek it. The Foundation invests in causes that provide opportunities for self-advancement.

###

Attachments 

Dan Bayens
dan@contentcreative.com
(859) 489-3022
2019_LS_award_recipients_2

(from Left to Right) The 2019 Morris Foundation Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund award recipients: Zachary John Lichtsteiner from Brown High School, Shelby Anne Cosper from Shelby County High School, and Henry Keith Davidson from Eastern High School.
2019_LS_award_recipients

(from Left to Right) The 2019 Morris Foundation Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund award recipients: Zachary John Lichtsteiner from Brown High School, Shelby Anne Cosper from Shelby County High School, and Henry Keith Davidson from Eastern High School.
2019_LS_awards

The 2019 Morris Foundation Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund awards.
2019_LS_Sexton

Mr. Lewis Sexton, former president of UAW Local 862.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pWeissLaw LLP Reminds CHSP, TOWR, CDOR, and SKIS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
02:51pSTRATEGIC WIRELESS : Announces Acquisition Of Cell Tower Portfolio
BU
02:48pCANON : Earns Nine Buyers Lab Summer 2019 Pick Awards in Copier MFP, Printer/MFP and Scanner Categories
PR
02:45pLENDINGTREE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:45pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit
BU
02:42pCONTURA ENERGY : Bidding process set for bankrupt US coal operator Blackjewel
AQ
02:42pGoogle Just Added Goldman Sachs's Worth of Market Cap
DJ
02:40pBRINKER INTERNATIONAL : Maggiano's is Giving Away Free Cheesecake to Celebrate National Cheesecake Day
PU
02:40pNIKE : Tottenham Hotspur Help Jumpstart New Grassroots Football League in Shanghai
PU
02:40pTHERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group