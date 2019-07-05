Morris : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES - FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (ENGLISH VERSION)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Amount at pursuant thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month

1. HK$200,000,000 at an annual interest rate of 1.25% (above 6 months HIBOR)

Convertible Loan due 2023 HK$ 200,000,000 0 200,000,000 0 90,090,090 Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Ordinary Shares HK$2.22 (subject to Subscription price adjustments) EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. N/A

