Morris : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - For the month ended 31 December 2018 (English version)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Morris Holdings Limited 04/01/2019

1575

Ordinary Shares

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000

0.001

10,000,000

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

0.001

10,000,000

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (US$):

10,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,000,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,000,000,000 N/A N/A N/A

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option

Scheme

(10/12/ 2016) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Granted

Nil

Movement during the month No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil Nil Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

1. HK$200,000,000 at an annual interest rate of 1.25% (above 6 months HIBOR) Convertible Loan due 2023

HK$

200,000,000

0

200,000,000

0

90,090,090

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Conversion

Ordinary Shares

HK$2.22

