Morris : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - For the month ended 31 December 2018 (English version)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Morris Holdings Limited 04/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1575
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised shareNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(US$)
capital (US$)
Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000
0.001
10,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
-
-
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
0.001
10,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of preference shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
N/A
N/A
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other classes of shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (US$):
10,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,000,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
1,000,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.Share Option
Scheme
(10/12/ 2016) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
Nil
Movement during the month
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
Nil
Nil
NilN/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Class and descriptionAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1. HK$200,000,000 at an annual interest rate of 1.25% (above 6 months HIBOR) Convertible Loan due 2023
HK$
200,000,000
0
200,000,000
0
90,090,090
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Conversion
Ordinary Shares
HK$2.22
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
(subject to adjustments)
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
0
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A