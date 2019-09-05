|
Morris : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
09/05/2019 | 12:27am EDT
MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED
慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1575)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an annual general meeting (the ''Annual General Meeting'') of Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Conference Room, No. 500 Youquan Road, Haining City, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, China on Thursday,
10 October 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes:
To receive consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, the report of the directors (the ''Director(s)'') and auditor of the Company (the ''Auditor'') for the year ended 31 December 2018;
To declare a final dividend of HK$0.013 per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018;
To consider the re-election of Mr. Zou Gebing as an executive Director;
To consider the re-election of Mr. Wu Yueming as an executive Director;
To consider the re-election of Mr. Zeng Jin as an executive Director;
To consider the re-election of Mr. Pang Wing Hong as an independent non-executive Director;
To consider the re-election of Mr. Chu Guodi as an independent non-executive Director;
To authorise the board of Directors (the ''Board'') to fix the Directors' remuneration;
To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the Auditor and authorize the Board to fix its remuneration;
10. To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendments, the following as ordinary resolution:
''THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company or securities convertible into shares, or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for shares or such convertible securities of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and/or options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which may require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) above shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and/or options which may require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period;
the total number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to options or otherwise) by the Directors during the Relevant Period pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined) or (ii) the grant or exercise of any option under the option scheme of the Company or any other option, scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company; or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company in force from time to time; or (iv) any issue of shares in the Company upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing convertible notes issued by the Company or any existing securities of the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly;
for the purpose of this resolution: ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or
the revocation or variation of this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in a general meeting.
''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares of the Company, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company whose names appear on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their holdings of shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or, having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the exercise or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company).''
11. To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution (with or without modification) as ordinary resolution of the Company:
''THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, and subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period to procure the Company to repurchase its shares at a price determined by the Directors;
the total number of shares of the Company which are authorised to be repurchased by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution: ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or
the revocation or variation of this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in a general meeting.''
12. To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution (with or without modification) as ordinary resolution of the Company:
''THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions nos. 10 and 11 above, the general mandate to the Directors pursuant to resolution no. 10 be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of the total number of shares of the Company bought back by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to the resolution no. 11, provided that such aggregate number of shares shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution.''
By order of the Board
Morris Holdings Limited
Zou Gebing
Chairman
Hong Kong, 5 September 2019
Registered Office:
Principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Cricket Square
Unit 2001, 20/F, Citicorp Centre
Hutchins Drive
18 Whitfield Road, Causeway Bay
P.O. Box 2681
Hong Kong
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
Notes:
A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting may appoint one or more proxy(ies) (if he/she/it is the holder of two or more shares) to attend and on a poll, vote instead of him/ her/it at the Annual General Meeting. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith. The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be under seal or the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised.
In order to be valid, a form of proxy must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a certified copy thereof) not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude shareholders of the Company from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) if they so wish.
Where there are joint registered holders of any share of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the Annual General Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share of the Company as if he/she/it was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Annual General Meeting personally or by proxy, the vote of that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 4 October 2019 to 10 October 2019, both days inclusive, during which no share transfers can be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company should ensure that all share transfer
documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 3 October 2019.
For determining the entitlement to the proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Company's transfer books and register of members will be closed from 9 December 2019 to 11 December 2019, both days inclusive, for the purpose of ascertaining Shareholders' entitlement to the proposed final dividend. In order to be qualified for the entitlement to the proposed final dividend upon passing of ordinary resolution no. 2, all share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 6 December 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Wu Yueming, Mr. Zeng Jin and Mr. Shen Zhidong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Pang Wing Hong, Mr. Chu Guodi and Mr. Liu Haifeng.
