Morris : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE (ENGLISH VERSION)

the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction and resume trading in its shares by 27 September 2020, the Listing Department will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing. Under Rules 6.01 and 6.10 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange also has the right to impose a shorter specific remedial period, where appropriate.
UPDATE ON THE SUSPENSION OF TRADING
As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 21 May 2019, HLB was appointed as auditors of the Company on 21 May 2019. The Company is in the course of discussing with HLB matters in relation to the Audit and the Queries identified by EY. The Company appreciates that it is important to handle these matters appropriately, and will keep monitoring and assessing the progress in this regard.
The Company is now taking appropriate steps to resolve the issues causing its trading suspension and to fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction with the aim of resuming trading in the shares of the Company as soon as practicable.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 28 March 2019. Trading in the shares will remain suspended until further notice.
