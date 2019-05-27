Morris : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE (ENGLISH VERSION)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Reference is made to the announcement of Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 28 March 2019 in relation to delay in publication of the annual results and despatch of annual report of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the trading suspension of the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''); the announcement of the Company dated 2 May 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to proposed change of auditors; and the announcement of the Company dated 21 May 2019 in relation to, among other things, change of auditors. Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On 27 May 2019, the Company received a letter from the Stock Exchange, in which the Stock Exchange sets out the following resumption guidance for the Company:

address Queries identified by EY, disclose relevant information and findings and take appropriate remedial actions; publish all outstanding financial results and address any audit modifications; and inform the market of all material information for the Shareholders and investors to appraise its positions.

The Stock Exchange further indicated that it may modify or supplement the resumption guidance if the Company's situation changes.

Furthermore, under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that have been suspended from trading for a continuous period of 18 months. In the case of the Company, the 18-month period expires on 27 September 2020. If the Company fails to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with