Morris : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE (ENGLISH VERSION)

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE (ENGLISH VERSION)

05/27/2019 | 02:54pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

容 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Reference is made to the announcement of Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 28 March 2019 in relation to delay in publication of the annual results and despatch of annual report of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the trading suspension of the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange''); the announcement of the Company dated 2 May 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to proposed change of auditors; and the announcement of the Company dated 21 May 2019 in relation to, among other things, change of auditors. Unless otherwise defined herein or the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On 27 May 2019, the Company received a letter from the Stock Exchange, in which the Stock Exchange sets out the following resumption guidance for the Company:

  1. address Queries identified by EY, disclose relevant information and findings and take appropriate remedial actions;
  2. publish all outstanding financial results and address any audit modifications; and
  3. inform the market of all material information for the Shareholders and investors to appraise its positions.

The Stock Exchange further indicated that it may modify or supplement the resumption guidance if the Company's situation changes.

Furthermore, under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that have been suspended from trading for a continuous period of 18 months. In the case of the Company, the 18-month period expires on 27 September 2020. If the Company fails to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with

the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction and resume trading in its shares by 27 September 2020, the Listing Department will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing. Under Rules 6.01 and 6.10 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange also has the right to impose a shorter specific remedial period, where appropriate.

UPDATE ON THE SUSPENSION OF TRADING

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 21 May 2019, HLB was appointed as auditors of the Company on 21 May 2019. The Company is in the course of discussing with HLB matters in relation to the Audit and the Queries identified by EY. The Company appreciates that it is important to handle these matters appropriately, and will keep monitoring and assessing the progress in this regard.

The Company is now taking appropriate steps to resolve the issues causing its trading suspension and to fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction with the aim of resuming trading in the shares of the Company as soon as practicable.

The Company will keep the holders of the securities of the Company and potential investors informed of the status and development of the Company as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 28 March 2019. Trading in the shares will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Morris Holdings Limited

Zou Gebing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Shen Zhidong, Mr. Zeng Jin and Mr. Wu Yueming; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Haifeng, Mr. Pang Wing Hong and Mr. Huang Wenli.

Disclaimer

Morris Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 18:53:02 UTC
