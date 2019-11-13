Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MorseLife Hospice and Palliative Care Survey Reveals Attitudes About Medical Marijuana, Religion and End-of-Life Care

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 09:46am EST

MorseLife Hospice and Palliative Care has released the results of a new online survey of 2,008 U.S. adults age 18+ conducted on its behalf by The Harris Poll in September 2019. The top three insights include overwhelming support of medical marijuana, opinions on religion when dealing with a life-limiting illness and overall understanding of hospice care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005065/en/

MorseLife Hospice Care Study Findings Infographic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MorseLife Hospice Care Study Findings Infographic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We plan to use the results of this survey to determine which aspects of hospice care need the most public attention and identify opportunities to raise awareness throughout the greater community,” said Keith Myers, President and CEO of MorseLife Health System.

The survey, released to coincide with National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in November, found that 87% of Americans support the use of medical marijuana as a treatment option for terminally ill patients, with nearly three in five Americans (58%) expressing strong support.

Interestingly, the hospice care study also revealed that if they were terminally ill and enrolled in hospice care, nearly three quarters of Americans (72%) feel it would be important to have access to a religious leader of their faith for spiritual guidance during their hospice care.

MorseLife was recently selected to participate in a pilot study on the use of medical marijuana as an alternative treatment to manage pain. Its hospice program is the only program in Palm Beach County offered by an organization with a history of serving the Jewish community.

Findings show that many Americans are unsure or incorrect about key aspects of hospice care including purpose, length of care and costs. For example, nearly half of Americans (48%) are not aware that hospice is covered by insurance, while 40% of Americans incorrectly believe that the sole purpose of hospice is to sedate terminally ill patients to provide pain/anxiety relief. Further, close to two in five Americans (38%) do not know that hospice care is designed for people who have six months or less to live.

The survey also found that 58% of Americans have not discussed their end-of-life care preferences with anyone in the event they become terminally ill, including almost half (45%) of those aged 65 and older who say they have not discussed it. The top three reasons for avoiding a conversation on the subject are aversion to thinking or not being prepared to talk about end-of-life-care, and believing they are too young to worry about it right now (30% each).

“Hospice care is a difficult subject for many, but we can’t skirt the issue because it’s an uncomfortable one,” noted Myers. There are many wonderful and innovative services available through hospice, like palliative care, and art, music and massage therapy, that can improve lives. People need to know these services are within their reach.”

Survey Method:

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of MorseLife from September 5-9, 2019 among 2,008 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodologies, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, contact Samantha Van Nuys.

About MorseLife Health System

MorseLife serves more than 3,600 seniors every day on its campus in West Palm Beach and through its community outreach programs. Founded in 1983, MorseLife is a provider of health care and residential services for seniors in Palm Beach County. A charitable, not-for-profit organization, its programs also include short term rehabilitation, long term care, independent and assisted living, memory care assisted living, hospice, home health care, care management, meals-on-wheels and PACE. Since its beginnings, MorseLife has built a reputation and tradition of caring for seniors with excellence, dignity and compassion.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aNOVARTIS : announces new strategy to provide innovative medicines to more patients in sub-Saharan Africa
AQ
10:20aPROGRESSIVE CORP/OH/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:20aBallogy Names Industry Leader James Isch Advisory Board Chairman
BU
10:20aBayhorse Producing Initial Silver Concentrates
NE
10:20aAuction details government bonds
GL
10:20aSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : RF GaN Revenue Growth Shows No Sign of Slowing
BU
10:20aSproutLoud Announces Collaboration with Yext to Help Resellers Leverage Search Technology
NE
10:19aOsisko Metals Releases 2019 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate
GL
10:18aSMART & FINAL : Launches In-Store Donation Program to Collect Food and Raise Money for the 9th Annual KFI AM640 and Caterina's Club PastaThon
BU
10:18aAMD Radeon™ Pro 5000M Series Mobile GPUs Bring High-Performance AMD RDNA Architecture to Apple's New 16-inch MacBook Pro
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
3ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group