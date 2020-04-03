Mortality rising

Over the period week 1 to 10 inclusive (ending 8 March 2020), the average number of deaths per week stood at 3,132. This is slightly less than in 2019, when 3,170 deaths were recorded over the same period.

Show datatable Number of deaths per week Hide datatable Number of deaths per week week 2017 2018 2019* 2020* 1 3568 3343 3064 3099 2 3637 3359 3261 3364 3 3487 3364 3153 3151 4 3626 3322 3179 3040 5 3574 3403 3144 3157 6 3446 3513 3185 3187 7 3417 3660 3253 3195 8 3328 3691 3223 2952 9 3152 3937 3066 3084 10 3054 4092 3172 3086 11 2843 3733 3228 3201 12 2778 3430 3043 3575 13 2850 3225 3014 4308 14 2764 3040 2900 15 2810 2860 2901 16 2713 2760 3040 17 2778 2663 2959 18 2769 2645 2808 19 2802 2641 2773 20 2801 2606 2821 21 2772 2674 2873 22 2701 2776 2732 23 2624 2679 2736 24 2643 2557 2649 25 2627 2601 2694 26 2691 2619 2836 27 2697 2726 2726 28 2520 2671 2762 29 2674 2704 2585 30 2571 2767 3007 31 2510 2760 2732 32 2657 2745 2629 33 2540 2605 2612 34 2545 2612 2616 35 2576 2527 2785 36 2570 2613 2556 37 2707 2539 2642 38 2715 2706 2582 39 2669 2696 2753 40 2641 2806 2717 41 2763 2760 2912 42 2706 2739 2879 43 2676 2671 2869 44 2726 2815 2856 45 2797 2798 3016 46 2916 2761 3062 47 2917 2859 3025 48 2886 2907 3041 49 3027 2968 3016 50 3218 3017 3163 51 3079 3041 3247 52 3187 2901 3019 2020: latest weekly figure is an estimate.

The rising mortality coincides with the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis in the Netherlands. The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the Netherlands was reported on 27 February 2020. The first death involving COVID-19 was reported on 6 March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020.

In week 11 (ending 15 March), 34 deaths involving COVID-19 were reported to RIVM. In week 12 (ending 22 March), 280 deaths were reported, while in week 13 (ending 29 March), the death toll stood at 713 (as of Thursday, 2 April 2020). In view of the fact that in the Netherlands, not all deceased persons are tested for the coronavirus, actual counts of corona deaths are expected to be higher. A more complete picture emerges when we look at the total number of deaths per week, based on the data received by CBS and regardless of death cause.

Rising mortality mainly among elderly

In absolute numbers, the deaths in week 12 included mainly more elderly people compared to the first ten weeks of 2020. Mortality mainly increases among the elderly during winter and during outbreaks of flu and/or common colds in particular.

In percentage terms, the number of deaths in week 12 is higher across all age groups over 50 years. Conversely, a decline is seen in the age groups under 50. The increase in week 13 appears to be concentrated in the age group 65 years and over.

More deaths in Noord-Brabant

The relatively higher mortality over week 12 (as compared to the first ten weeks of 2020) is seen in most provinces of the Netherlands. The sharpest rise can be seen in the province of Noord-Brabant. This province already showed a marked increase in mortality as of week 11 (ending 15 March). After Noord-Brabant, the province of Limburg showed significantly rising mortality over week 12. Other provinces with a substantial rise are Noord-Holland and Gelderland.

The rising mortality trend was continued in Noord-Brabant and Limburg over week 13. Total mortality over week 13 in these two provinces, based on the most recently available information, is approximately 80 percent higher than the weekly average in weeks 1 through 10 of this year. Utrecht province also shows a distinctly higher number of deaths based on the initial estimates. Other provinces with an (additional) increase over weekly 13 include Gelderland and Overijssel.