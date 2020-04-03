Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mortality rising

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 09:24am EDT

Over the period week 1 to 10 inclusive (ending 8 March 2020), the average number of deaths per week stood at 3,132. This is slightly less than in 2019, when 3,170 deaths were recorded over the same period.

Show datatableNumber of deaths per weekHide datatableNumber of deaths per week
week 2017 2018 2019* 2020*
1 3568 3343 3064 3099
2 3637 3359 3261 3364
3 3487 3364 3153 3151
4 3626 3322 3179 3040
5 3574 3403 3144 3157
6 3446 3513 3185 3187
7 3417 3660 3253 3195
8 3328 3691 3223 2952
9 3152 3937 3066 3084
10 3054 4092 3172 3086
11 2843 3733 3228 3201
12 2778 3430 3043 3575
13 2850 3225 3014 4308
14 2764 3040 2900
15 2810 2860 2901
16 2713 2760 3040
17 2778 2663 2959
18 2769 2645 2808
19 2802 2641 2773
20 2801 2606 2821
21 2772 2674 2873
22 2701 2776 2732
23 2624 2679 2736
24 2643 2557 2649
25 2627 2601 2694
26 2691 2619 2836
27 2697 2726 2726
28 2520 2671 2762
29 2674 2704 2585
30 2571 2767 3007
31 2510 2760 2732
32 2657 2745 2629
33 2540 2605 2612
34 2545 2612 2616
35 2576 2527 2785
36 2570 2613 2556
37 2707 2539 2642
38 2715 2706 2582
39 2669 2696 2753
40 2641 2806 2717
41 2763 2760 2912
42 2706 2739 2879
43 2676 2671 2869
44 2726 2815 2856
45 2797 2798 3016
46 2916 2761 3062
47 2917 2859 3025
48 2886 2907 3041
49 3027 2968 3016
50 3218 3017 3163
51 3079 3041 3247
52 3187 2901 3019
2020: latest weekly figure is an estimate.

The rising mortality coincides with the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis in the Netherlands. The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in the Netherlands was reported on 27 February 2020. The first death involving COVID-19 was reported on 6 March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020.
In week 11 (ending 15 March), 34 deaths involving COVID-19 were reported to RIVM. In week 12 (ending 22 March), 280 deaths were reported, while in week 13 (ending 29 March), the death toll stood at 713 (as of Thursday, 2 April 2020). In view of the fact that in the Netherlands, not all deceased persons are tested for the coronavirus, actual counts of corona deaths are expected to be higher. A more complete picture emerges when we look at the total number of deaths per week, based on the data received by CBS and regardless of death cause.

Rising mortality mainly among elderly

In absolute numbers, the deaths in week 12 included mainly more elderly people compared to the first ten weeks of 2020. Mortality mainly increases among the elderly during winter and during outbreaks of flu and/or common colds in particular.
In percentage terms, the number of deaths in week 12 is higher across all age groups over 50 years. Conversely, a decline is seen in the age groups under 50. The increase in week 13 appears to be concentrated in the age group 65 years and over.

More deaths in Noord-Brabant

The relatively higher mortality over week 12 (as compared to the first ten weeks of 2020) is seen in most provinces of the Netherlands. The sharpest rise can be seen in the province of Noord-Brabant. This province already showed a marked increase in mortality as of week 11 (ending 15 March). After Noord-Brabant, the province of Limburg showed significantly rising mortality over week 12. Other provinces with a substantial rise are Noord-Holland and Gelderland.
The rising mortality trend was continued in Noord-Brabant and Limburg over week 13. Total mortality over week 13 in these two provinces, based on the most recently available information, is approximately 80 percent higher than the weekly average in weeks 1 through 10 of this year. Utrecht province also shows a distinctly higher number of deaths based on the initial estimates. Other provinces with an (additional) increase over weekly 13 include Gelderland and Overijssel.

Show datatableNumber of deaths per week, 2020, by provinceHide datatableNumber of deaths per week, 2020, by province
Provincie Week 13 (received data) Week 13 (additional estimate) Week 13 (total) Week 12* Week 11* Week 1 to 10 inclusive*
Limburg 426 53 479 329 279 250
Noord-Brabant 803 127 930 702 540 481
Zeeland 76 12 88 93 88 83
Zuid-Holland 590 97 687 612 613 624
Noord-Holland 493 111 604 522 454 472
Utrecht 238 23 261 212 211 211
Gelderland 492 63 555 448 391 394
Flevoland 33 5 38 48 55 51
Overijssel 272 19 291 245 229 216
Drenthe 98 6 104 105 104 107
Friesland 119 17 136 139 123 129
Groningen 92 43 135 120 116 115

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 13:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:39aJ B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : JBHT Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
PU
09:39aOGUK launches survey to understand issues facing supply chain
PU
09:39aStatement from the Office for Statistics Regulation – COVID-19 Update
PU
09:39aKAZ MINERALS : Annual General Meeting Update
PU
09:36aPROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC : Issue of Equity
AQ
09:36aCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Named ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Eighth Consecutive Year
BU
09:36aSYNALLOY : Privet Fund Management and UPG Enterprises Comment on Synalloy's Alarmingly Irresponsible Strategic Review Announcement
BU
09:34aPENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
PR
09:34aUNIPRO : Meeting of Board of Directors of Unipro PJSC
PU
09:33aSONOCO PRODUCTS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google data shines light on whether coronavirus lockdowns worldwide are working
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
3BRENT : Brent crude rises above $32 on hopes of oil output deal
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group