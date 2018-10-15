Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) has today announced the Company is strengthening its executive team with the appointme…

October 15, 2018

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) has today announced the Company is strengthening its executive team with the appointment of Ian Parkes as Chief Financial Officer, effective from 15 October 2018.

Mr Parkes brings over 20 years' experience in the banking and financial services industry to the position, having held a number of senior finance roles at BT Financial Group, Westpac and St George.

Prior to joining Mortgage Choice Mr Parkes was the Chief Financial Officer at Homeloans Limited. He led the finance function with responsibility for all external and ASX reporting, financial control and investor relations.

Mortgage Choice Chief Executive Officer, Susan Mitchell, welcomed Mr Parkes saying his proven expertise in financial services will be a valuable addition to the executive team.

'I am delighted Mr Parkes has undertaken this key appointment with Mortgage Choice as we continue to execute our business strategy, grow settlement volumes over the medium to long term and drive operational efficiencies,' said Ms Mitchell.

The Board thanks John Stevenson who has held the position of Acting Chief Financial Officer since April 2018. Mr Stevenson undertook the role when Ms Mitchell commenced the Chief Executive Officer role following her nine‐year tenure as Chief Financial Officer.