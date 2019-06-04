Mortgage Choice : The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has once again made the decision to leave the nation's official cash rate (OCR) unch…

Log in
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has once again made the decision to leave the nation's official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at 1.50%.

06/04/2019 | 12:29am EDT

June 05, 2019

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has once again made the decision to leave the nation's official cash rate (OCR) unchanged at 1.50%.

Mortgage Choice Chief Executive Officer Susan Mitchell said, 'We are approaching the two year mark of a record low cash rate and while financial markets expect that it is only a matter of time before the RBA cuts the rate, the most recent domestic economic data may not have presented a compelling enough case for the RBA to move this month.

'In the minutes of the May Monetary Policy meeting, the RBA Board said that if labour market conditions deteriorated, the Bank would be inclined to lower the cash rate. While the nation's unemployment rate and underemployment rate rose month-on-month to 5.2% and 8.5% respectively, the RBA Board may be waiting for a more prolonged or more substantial decline in order to cut the cash rate.

'Furthermore, positive consumer sentiment may have bolstered the RBA's long-held stance on monetary policy. According to the Westpac Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment, consumer confidence rose in May, supported by a positive outlook on interest rates, optimism around the economic outlook over the next 12 months and easing job loss fears.

'On the other hand, the most recent NAB Monthly Business Survey revealed that business conditions, confidence and forward orders are now all below average, led by weakness in the employment index.

'Another reason the RBA may have decided to hold the cash rate for yet another month, is nation dwelling value data, which suggests that the worst value falls could be behind us. The CoreLogic Hedonic Home Value Index revealed that the rate of decline of national dwelling values continues to ease, recording a 0.4% fall in April - the smallest month-on-month fall in a year.

'Last month's decision to hold the cash rate ahead of the federal election was unsurprising and it is possible that the RBA may be waiting to see whether fiscal stimulus in the form of tax cuts will stimulate the economy.

'Despite another hold decision from the Bank, a reduction to the cash rate is still expected, with some economists predicting as many as three rate cuts this year, which, combined with a number of other factors, could help stimulate property values going forward.

'The federal government's First Home Buyer Deposit Scheme, which could help more buyers enter the property market, APRA's proposal to revise the existing loan serviceability buffer and floor and the removal of the threat to negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions following the federal election results may all have positive impacts upon the property market.

'Looking ahead, whether the RBA changes its stance on monetary policy, or not, it is crucial that prospective borrowers and borrowers alike realise the importance of getting financially fit before applying for a home loan.

'Mortgage Choice brokers can assess your financial situation, determine your borrowing power and help you get home buying ready. With access to a panel of over 25 lenders, with varied lending policies and preferences, catering to a wide range of borrowers, we can help borrowers get the most suitable deal for their circumstances, whatever the cash rate,' concluded Ms Mitchell.

Disclaimer

Mortgage Choice Limited published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 04:28:05 UTC
