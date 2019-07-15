Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mortgage Choice : is growing its lender panel offering by partnering with Qudos Bank.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

July 16, 2019

Mortgage Choice is growing its lender panel offering by partnering with Qudos Bank.

Mortgage Choice General Manager, Product and Corporate Communications, Emma Dupont-Brown said, 'We are delighted to announce the partnership with Qudos Bank, which will further strengthen our lender panel and give our national broker network the ability to offer more choice to more borrowers.

'In an increasingly complex lending environment, where credit appetite and policy has shifted significantly, the ability to offer a wider range of lenders to borrowers supports our commitment to help our customers make better choices with their finances.

'Qudos Bank offers some great points of difference for borrowers who may have limited choice of lenders when seeking a home loan for a small apartment, larger acreage properties and multiple dwellings on one title,' said Ms Dupont-Brown.

Mortgage Choice brokers in regional Australia welcomed the addition of Qudos Bank to the Company's lender panel.

Mortgage Choice franchise owner in Woodend and the Macedon Ranges in Victoria Peter Machell said, 'Our team is absolutely thrilled about the addition of Qudos Bank to the Mortgage Choice lender panel. Many of our customers seek home loans for land zoned as rural farming or rural residential and the reality is that these borrowers often have a limited choice of lender. It's great that we can continue to cater to their needs by offering these customers more choice,' concluded Mr Machell.

Speaking about the new partnership, Qudos Bank Broker Relationship Manager Rob Maloney said, 'We look forward to expanding our footprint through this partnership with a nationally recognised brand. Mortgage Choice is one of six mortgage aggregators on our broker panel. We recognise the valuable contribution the broker channel provides Australian borrowers and look forward to reaching more customers via the 500 brokers in the Mortgage Choice network.'

Mortgage Choice's partnership with Qudos Bank aligns with the Company's strategy to broaden its panel of lenders and cater to its customers' needs.

Ms Dupont-Brown said, 'Qudos Bank boasts a strong national brand, previously operating as Qantas Credit Union and today offers its customers Qantas Points on a range of products. Together with Qudos Bank, we look forward to helping even more Australians realise their dreams of property ownership.'

Mortgage Choice will begin offering Qudos Bank's wide range of basic and packaged home loan products from July 2019 onwards.

Disclaimer

Mortgage Choice Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 01:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:09pINTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN : IIJ Becomes One of the First in Japan to Join Microsoft Azure Networking Managed Services Provider Program
PU
10:06pTÜV RHEINLAND : Approved as Verifying Body for Social & Labor Convergence Project (SLCP)
BU
10:06pOil Search Revises Annual Capex Target -- Update
DJ
10:01pGALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : Announcement
AQ
09:57pDOCUFORMAS, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. : Announces Results And Extension Of The Early Tender Date For The Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.250% Senior Notes Due 2022 And Related Consent Solicitation
PR
09:57pPATRICK THOMAS : Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust -- Update
DJ
09:55pALTAIRE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Issues Voluntary Recall Of Multiple Ophthalmic Products Sold By OCuSOFT
PR
09:55pMERIDIAN ENERGY : ICCC Accelerated Electrification report
PU
09:50pCATALYST METALS : Extension of closing date for pro-rata offer of options (97.9 k)
PU
09:45p8 : 30 p.m. Update - Crews Make Significant Progress on Louisiana Restoration
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
2AMS does not see 'sufficient basis' for continuing takeover talks with Osram
3NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC : NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
4Oil down for a second day as U.S Gulf of Mexico output returns
5OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Oil Search Revises Annual Capex Target -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About