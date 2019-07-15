July 16, 2019

Mortgage Choice is growing its lender panel offering by partnering with Qudos Bank.

Mortgage Choice General Manager, Product and Corporate Communications, Emma Dupont-Brown said, 'We are delighted to announce the partnership with Qudos Bank, which will further strengthen our lender panel and give our national broker network the ability to offer more choice to more borrowers.

'In an increasingly complex lending environment, where credit appetite and policy has shifted significantly, the ability to offer a wider range of lenders to borrowers supports our commitment to help our customers make better choices with their finances.

'Qudos Bank offers some great points of difference for borrowers who may have limited choice of lenders when seeking a home loan for a small apartment, larger acreage properties and multiple dwellings on one title,' said Ms Dupont-Brown.

Mortgage Choice brokers in regional Australia welcomed the addition of Qudos Bank to the Company's lender panel.

Mortgage Choice franchise owner in Woodend and the Macedon Ranges in Victoria Peter Machell said, 'Our team is absolutely thrilled about the addition of Qudos Bank to the Mortgage Choice lender panel. Many of our customers seek home loans for land zoned as rural farming or rural residential and the reality is that these borrowers often have a limited choice of lender. It's great that we can continue to cater to their needs by offering these customers more choice,' concluded Mr Machell.

Speaking about the new partnership, Qudos Bank Broker Relationship Manager Rob Maloney said, 'We look forward to expanding our footprint through this partnership with a nationally recognised brand. Mortgage Choice is one of six mortgage aggregators on our broker panel. We recognise the valuable contribution the broker channel provides Australian borrowers and look forward to reaching more customers via the 500 brokers in the Mortgage Choice network.'

Mortgage Choice's partnership with Qudos Bank aligns with the Company's strategy to broaden its panel of lenders and cater to its customers' needs.

Ms Dupont-Brown said, 'Qudos Bank boasts a strong national brand, previously operating as Qantas Credit Union and today offers its customers Qantas Points on a range of products. Together with Qudos Bank, we look forward to helping even more Australians realise their dreams of property ownership.'

Mortgage Choice will begin offering Qudos Bank's wide range of basic and packaged home loan products from July 2019 onwards.