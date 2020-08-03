Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mortgage Industry Executive Nicole Booth Joins Notarize as EVP of Public Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 09:04am EDT

Former Quicken Loans Executive Will Lead State and Federal Government Affairs and Advocacy for the Remote Online Notarization Leader

Notarize, the leading digital notary platform, today announced that the company has hired financial industry veteran Nicole Booth as Executive Vice President of Public Affairs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005076/en/

Nicole Booth, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs at Notarize (Photo: Business Wire)

Nicole Booth, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs at Notarize (Photo: Business Wire)

Booth will bring her more than 15 years of working with state and federal government bodies, trade associations and advocacy groups to oversee Notarize’s public affairs activities. Booth’s experience focuses on the mortgage industry’s transformation through technology, specifically with remote online notarization (RON), eClosing, blockchain and data privacy and security.

“At Notarize, we are transforming industries stuck in paper due to technology and regulatory barriers,” said Notarize CEO Pat Kinsel. “We are building products and driving legislative change to move industries forward and I’m happy to have Nicole on board to accelerate our efforts working with government and trade associations to pull the future closer.”

Before joining Notarize, Booth spent nearly a decade at Quicken Loans, where she led government affairs and oversaw the company’s advocacy agenda as the Vice President of Public Policy. Booth designed and built Quicken Loans’ first-ever Government Affairs State Team covering all 50 states, and she orchestrated and led separate financial services trade association coalitions on data protection and telecommunications.

Throughout her career, she has held board positions and chaired committees, including:

  • Arizona Mortgage Lenders Association
  • Electronic Signature & Records Association
  • New York Mortgage Bankers Association
  • Nevada Mortgage Lenders Association
  • California Mortgage Bankers Association
  • Women in Housing and Finance
  • American Financial Services Association

“Notarize has established RON in the United States by bringing an industry-leading product to market, establishing superior customer signing services, and tirelessly advocating for essential legislation state-by-state,” said Tim Reiniger, author of first-of-their-kind Virginia Online Notary Law (2011) and the Virginia Digital Identity Law (2015). “Nicole’s deep experience with advocating for the modernization of the mortgage industry, at both the state and federal levels, is just what Notarize will need to harness the continuing market disruptions unleashed by RON.”

“I’m thrilled to join the fastest growing digital notary company and share the organization’s story and passion for building and earning trust in the digital age,” Booth said. “With federal legislation pending and states continuing to sign RON laws, it’s a critical inflection point for the industry and I’m eager to contribute to Notarize’s continued growth and innovation.”

Booth began her career as a legislative aide for former Ways and Means committee Chairman Dave Camp (R-Mich) and held a government affairs position at K&L Gates law firm. She holds an MA in Legislative Affairs from The George Washington University and a BA in Public Relations from Central Michigan University. In the last year, she received the Women in Housing and Finance 40 under 40 Award; the Five Star Women in Housing Leadership Keystone - Rising Business Leader Award; and the Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association Rising Star Award.

About Notarize

Notarize is the first notary public platform allowing any person or business to get their documents legally notarized online. Notarize is also the first company to enable an entirely online real estate and mortgage closing process. Founded in 2015, Notarize has helped tens of thousands of individuals and businesses (on every continent, except Antarctica) get documents digitally notarized. For more information, visit www.notarize.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:18aLEVER STYLE : to Acquire Vista Apparels to Expand Product Range For Customers
AQ
09:18aFLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aDaniel Wollman, CEO, Gumley Haft, Takes Action For New York Co-ops And Condos
PR
09:18aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
09:18aInnovator ETFs Announces New Upside Caps for August Series of S&P 500 Buffer ETFs™
GL
09:17aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Eli Lilly starts late-stage study of COVID-19 drug in nursing homes
RE
09:17aHSBC HLDGS : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
09:17aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:17aKASASA : Celebrates 31 Bank and Credit Union Partners Ranked Best in State by Forbes
BU
09:16aBLUEPARROTT : Announces Integration with Zebra's Workforce Connect
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group