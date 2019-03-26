Log in
Mortgage Industry Veteran Jeff Stewart Joins Data Facts Sales Team

03/26/2019

Memphis TN, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of mortgage lending solutions, recently announced the addition of seasoned mortgage industry veteran Jeff Stewart as the company’s newest Senior National Account Executive.

Bringing 20+ years of experience to the role, Jeff offers a long-term track record of success in fostering and maintaining productive relationships with both clients and industry leaders. He has specifically excelled at providing solutions for large lending institutions.

“With the addition of a seasoned sales expert like Jeff, Data Facts is excited to continue broadening our reach while serving the needs of our clients via a knowledgeable, experienced sales team,” said Julie Wink, Executive Vice-President of Data Facts. “Jeff brings great energy and experience to our sales team and will strengthen our support and commitment to the mortgage lending industry.”

Jeff is ready for his new role. “I’m thrilled to be joining Data Facts and their group of talented professionals. I’m looking forward to being part of their team and using my knowledge and experience to showcase The Data Facts Difference.

Jeff will be responsible for promoting Data Facts’ suite of products to mortgage lenders in Michigan and across the U.S.

About Data Facts

Since 1989, Data Facts has provided trusted information to mortgage lending professionals, enabling them to reach sound lending decisions. The company stays at the forefront of the industry by cultivating strong client relationships, providing accurate and thorough information, investing in innovative technology, and adhering to strict standards of industry compliance and regulations. 

The company sustains a SOC 2 certification, is actively involved with various MBA chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications.

Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business and is a member of the National Consumer Reporting Association (NCRA).

For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, visit the company website, follow them on Twitter at @dflending, connect with them on LinkedIn, and subscribe to their lending solutions blog.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
