MortgageHippo : Announces Official Integration With Encompass By Ellie Mae

08/07/2019 | 08:07am EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MortgageHippo, provider of the leading borrower-centric digital mortgage platform, announced today that its platform is now integrated with Encompass® by Ellie Mae®. The seamless integration allows lenders to connect MortgageHippo's solution directly to Encompass to drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process.

MortgageHippo Digital Mortgage Platform (PRNewsfoto/MortgageHippo)

The official partnership between Ellie Mae and MortgageHippo will help lenders reduce costs and drive efficiency in their operations while providing borrowers and loan officers a smooth digital mortgage experience. The MortgageHippo platform will capture documents and data and seamlessly transfer it back into the Encompass LOS for less reliance on manual inputs by the loan officer. This integration allows MortgageHippo to sync borrower information with the LOS for a secure exchange of data.

Ellie Mae is a leading provider of innovative on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Ellie Mae empowers lenders and investors to engage homebuyers and efficiently originate, close, sell and purchase loans that maximize ROI across their business all from a single system of record. The platform delivers a true digital mortgage experience across the entire mortgage workflow for every channel, every loan transaction and every customer type.

"MortgageHippo is delighted to partner with Ellie Mae to provide our clients a best-in-class digital experience," said MortgageHippo's EVP & Chief Strategy Officer Joe Dahleen. "Our secure, full integration with Encompass by Ellie Mae simplifies the origination process for our clients, so they can operate more efficiently and focus on funding more loans. We look forward to a successful relationship with Ellie Mae."

About MortgageHippo
MortgageHippo is a financial technology company offering a comprehensive suite of web and mobile-ready products white-labeled for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders. Its digital platform allows lenders to deliver a superior borrower experience, improve conversions, significantly reduce origination costs and integrate with other innovative technologies. MortgageHippo's platform is highly customizable and configurable to lenders' workflows and processes. For more info, visit www.mortgagehippo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Brooke Mulder
MortgageHippo
623-229-5099
brooke@mortgagehippo.com

©2019 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, Mavent®, Velocify®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mortgagehippo-announces-official-integration-with-encompass-by-ellie-mae-300897467.html

SOURCE MortgageHippo


© PRNewswire 2019
