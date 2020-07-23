Log in
Mosana Khan Honored by Secured Finance Network

07/23/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

BOSTON, MA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced that Mosana Khan has been honored as a recipient of its 40 Under 40 Award for 2020 by the Secured Finance Network.

“Mosana has done an extraordinary job of helping us reach new business milestones in our appraisal business throughout Canada.  He is a consummate professional and a pleasure to have on our team.  We are honored that he has been named as a member of the 40 Under 40 class of 2020,” said Frank Grimaldi, Senior Managing Director and North American Sales Manager for Valuations at Gordon Brothers.  “We are grateful to the Secured Finance Network for recognizing him and his contributions to the industry,” he added.

Mosana Khan is responsible for all valuation business development initiatives for Gordon Brothers across Canada. Prior to joining the sales team, Mosana was a senior analyst in the Valuations Division, where he worked on appraisals for Canadian and U.S. manufacturers and wholesalers.  He has expertise across a wide array of industrial assets, including aircraft parts and equipment, automotive inventory, forestry and related products, construction and building supplies, and mills and primary metals.  With his unique background in valuations, Mosana provides lenders with specialized insight across all value propositions and helps them to underwrite loans on all types of tangible and intangible assets.  

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change.  The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments.  Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use.  Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually.  Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Attachment 

Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
ntrice@gordonbrothers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
