Moscow Exchange Operation in April

To ensure continuity of the financial market services for market participants, Moscow Exchange will provide trading, clearing and settlement services according to the procedure applied during the week beginning 30 March 2020.

In particular, the main trading session on the Equity & Bond, Money, Commodities and Standartised OTC Derivatives Markets as well as the main and evening trading session on the Derivatives, FX and Precious Metals Markets will be run Monday-Friday under the regular schedule. Trades will be settled on a daily basis.

Please note that in April, the Exchange will only work to support the continuity of trading, clearing and settlement processes as well as registration and listing of new securities issues.

The Exchange has developed an action plan to ensure continuity of trading processes under a variety of COVID-19 scenarios. It is taking all necessary measures to protect the health of its employees working on from the office.