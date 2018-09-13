Log in
Moshi : Takes iPhone Versatility to the Next Level with Its Latest Collection for iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max

09/13/2018 | 02:48am CEST

New range of phone cases and screen protectors designed for both professional and active users

Following the highly anticipated reveal of Apple’s new iPhone XS, XR and XS Max today, Moshi has released its new collection of iPhone accessories to help provide drop protection, style and added functionality to the new set of devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006149/en/

Altra - case with wrist strap (Photo: Business Wire)

Altra - case with wrist strap (Photo: Business Wire)

Moshi’s ten new case lines and three screen protectors will help users safeguard their phones and their wallets, by offering military-grade drop protection from bumps, drops and scratches.

The new case range, designed to fit today’s modern lifestyle, feature a durable yet sleek design. Highlights include two brand new additions to Moshi’s case lineup: Altra, a textured case with wrist strap for times when one needs to go hands free; and Capto, a slim case with MultiStrap™ that provides a secure grip and also doubles as a kickstand for effortless video viewing. Moshi also offers a premium range of screen protection for iPhone, including IonGlass Privacy that protects any private content on the device from the gaze of onlookers. Also brand new is Moshi’s SnapTo magnetic mounting system that allows you to mount your iPhone anywhere.

With its own in-house design team, Moshi’s products are simple, smart and sophisticated in design, and combine carefully curated materials and innovative features with a signature minimalist aesthetic.

Moshi’s new iPhone XS, XR and XS Max accessories will be available for presale from the iPhone sale date on www.moshi.com.

For further information or access to high-res images, please contact press@moshi.com.

About Moshi: With roots in material sciences and engineering, Moshi's in-house design team has been creating premium accessories and peripherals since 2005. As a pioneer in Apple accessories, over the past seven years, we have sold over 12 million iPhone cases worldwide. More than just a mobile phone case designer, Moshi has over 100 utility and design patents covering 450 different types of products. A hardware development partner with Apple, Microsoft, and the first electronics company to be certified for the Made for Google program, Moshi products are available at over 20,000 points of sale in 90 countries around the world.


© Business Wire 2018
