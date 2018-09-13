Moshi : Takes iPhone Versatility to the Next Level with Its Latest Collection for iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max

Following the highly anticipated reveal of Apple’s new iPhone XS, XR and
XS Max today, Moshi has released its new
collection of iPhone accessories to help provide drop protection,
style and added functionality to the new set of devices.
Altra - case with wrist strap (Photo: Business Wire)
Moshi’s ten new case lines and three screen protectors will help users
safeguard their phones and their wallets, by offering military-grade
drop protection from bumps, drops and scratches.
The new case range, designed to fit today’s modern lifestyle, feature a
durable yet sleek design. Highlights include two brand new additions to
Moshi’s case lineup: Altra, a textured case with wrist strap for
times when one needs to go hands free; and Capto, a slim case
with MultiStrap™ that provides a secure grip and also doubles as a
kickstand for effortless video viewing. Moshi also offers a premium
range of screen protection for iPhone, including IonGlass Privacy that
protects any private content on the device from the gaze of onlookers.
Also brand new is Moshi’s SnapTo magnetic mounting system that
allows you to mount your iPhone anywhere.
With its own in-house design team, Moshi’s products are simple, smart
and sophisticated in design, and combine carefully curated materials and
innovative features with a signature minimalist aesthetic.
Moshi’s new iPhone XS, XR and XS Max accessories will be available for
presale from the iPhone sale date on www.moshi.com.
About Moshi: With roots in material sciences and engineering,
Moshi's in-house design team has been creating premium accessories and
peripherals since 2005. As a pioneer in Apple accessories, over the past
seven years, we have sold over 12 million iPhone cases worldwide. More
than just a mobile phone case designer, Moshi has over 100 utility and
design patents covering 450 different types of products. A hardware
development partner with Apple, Microsoft, and the first electronics
company to be certified for the Made for Google program, Moshi products
are available at over 20,000 points of sale in 90 countries around the
world.
