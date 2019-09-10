Log in
Moshi : Ushers in Effortless Functionality for the New iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

09/10/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

 The company’s introduction of the SnapTo system offers intuitive functionality so users can protect and mount their iPhone anywhere

Following the highly anticipated launch of Apple’s new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max today, Moshi has released a wide range of accessories unlocking new functionality for the new devices. View full announcement here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910006184/en/

Altra slim case with removable wrist strap and SnapTo Wireless Charger (Photo: Business Wire)

Altra slim case with removable wrist strap and SnapTo Wireless Charger (Photo: Business Wire)

Moshi’s new range of cases are BPA- and phthalate-free and work seamlessly with the company’s SnapTo mounting system. The innovative magnetic mounting system provides a simple yet secure way to mount any iPhone in the car, office or home, and is compatible with any SnapTo case by Moshi. This sleek case design features a hidden cut out for SnapTo metal tabs, keeping the case completely free from any metal on the outside. This follows the company’s signature minimalist look so users can enjoy smart functionality without adding unnecessary bulk.

Case highlights for Apple’s new iPhones include Overture, a slim case with a detachable magnetic wallet; Altra, a textured case with wrist strap, and optional body strap for times when one needs to go hands-free; and iGlaze, their signature case that is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary.

All Moshi products are covered under their Global Warranty Plus program, with each case receiving global limited lifetime coverage upon product registration.

Moshi’s new iPhone accessories will be available for presale from the iPhone sale date on www.moshi.com.

For further information, access to high-res images or sample requests, please contact press@moshi.com.

About Moshi: Moshi designs simple, sophisticated accessories and electronics for those who refuse to sacrifice style for functionality. Founded in 2005, Moshi combines in-house design, minimalist aesthetics and our Silicon Valley roots in material sciences to create products that fit seamlessly into your life. With offices located in San Francisco, Taipei, Shanghai, Rotterdam, and Dubai, Moshi products are sold in retailers globally. Find out more at www.moshi.com or follow Moshi on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.


© Business Wire 2019
