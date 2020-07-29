Log in
Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank : A coupon on senior USD 600 million Eurobond issue was paid in full

07/29/2020 | 09:41am EDT

A coupon on senior USD 600 million Eurobond issue was paid in full

29.07.2020

On July 29, 2020 CBOM Finance plc paid out interest on the senior 5-year USD 600 mln 4.7% Eurobonds issued in January 2020 to finance a loan to CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (ISIN: XS2099763075, US12504PAH38). Interest is paid semi-annually. The total amount of interest paid was USD 13,653,500.00.

Citi, ING, Societe Generale and UBS Investment Bank acted as global coordinators, while Commerzbank, Emirates NBD Capital, Raiffeisen Bank International and Sova Capital acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

Currently there are eight Eurobond issues of CBOM Finance plc in circulation: six issues with a total outstanding principal of USD 2.5 bln, one EUR 367.2 mln issue and one RUB 5 bln issue. Further information on the Eurobonds is available in the Investor relations section of our website.

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 13:40:07 UTC
