Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank : A coupon on senior USD 600 million Eurobond issue was paid in full

A coupon on senior USD 600 million Eurobond issue was paid in full

29.07.2020

On July 29, 2020 CBOM Finance plc paid out interest on the senior 5-year USD 600 mln 4.7% Eurobonds issued in January 2020 to finance a loan to CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (ISIN: XS2099763075, US12504PAH38). Interest is paid semi-annually. The total amount of interest paid was USD 13,653,500.00.

Citi, ING, Societe Generale and UBS Investment Bank acted as global coordinators, while Commerzbank, Emirates NBD Capital, Raiffeisen Bank International and Sova Capital acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

Currently there are eight Eurobond issues of CBOM Finance plc in circulation: six issues with a total outstanding principal of USD 2.5 bln, one EUR 367.2 mln issue and one RUB 5 bln issue. Further information on the Eurobonds is available in the Investor relations section of our website.