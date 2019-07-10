Log in
Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank : «CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW» fully redeemed the bond issue series BO-10 in the amount of RUB 5 bln

07/10/2019 | 11:13am EDT

10.07.2019

On July 10, 2019 CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (the «Bank») has paid out the 10th coupon and redeemed the exchange bonds series BO-10 (identification number of the issue 4B021001978B from 27.06.2014).

The annual coupon rate amounted to 8.50%. Total amount of income payable on the coupon constituted RUB 2,357,196.6 or RUB 42.15 per one bond. Total amount of income payable on this bond issue amounted to RUB 1,851.18 mln.

The placement of exchange bonds series BO-10 was held on July 10, 2014. The nominal value of the loan amounted to RUB 5 bln with maturity of 5 years from the date of placement. Bond issue arrangers included JSC «Raiffeisenbank», JSC «ALFA-BANK», PJSC Bank «Financial Corporation Otkritie», LLC «BK Region», JSC «Russian Agricultural Bank».

Currently there are three bond issues of the Bank on the market with a total amount of RUB 8.3 bln: exchange bonds series BO-09 and BSO-P01 with a total amount of RUB 3.3 bln, and subordinated perpetual bonds series 15 with a total amount of RUB 5 bln. More detailed information on the Bank's securities can be found on the website in the section Investor relations.

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 15:12:04 UTC
