Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank : «CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW» fully redeemed the bond issue series BO-11 in the amount of RUB 15 bln

«CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW» fully redeemed the bond issue series BO-11 in the amount of RUB 15 bln

10.07.2019

On July 10, 2019 CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (the «Bank») has paid out the 10th coupon and redeemed the exchange bonds series BO-11 (identification number of the issue 4B021101978B from 27.06.2014).

The annual coupon rate amounted to 9.15%. Total amount of income payable on the coupon constituted RUB 381,032,413.58 or RUB 45.37 per one bond. Total amount of income payable on this bond issue amounted to RUB 14,629.18 mln.

The placement of exchange bonds series BO-11 was held on July 10, 2014, the placement of additional issue took place on 24 December 2014. The nominal value of the loan amounted to RUB 15 bln with maturity of 5 years from the date of placement. Bond issue arrangers included JSC «Raiffeisenbank», JSC «ALFA-BANK», PJSC Bank «Financial Corporation Otkritie», LLC «BK Region», JSC «Russian Agricultural Bank».

Currently there are three bond issues of the Bank on the market with a total amount of RUB 8.3 bln: exchange bonds series BO-09 and BSO-P01 with a total amount of RUB 3.3 bln, and subordinated perpetual bonds series 15 with a total amount of RUB 5 bln. More detailed information on the Bank's securities can be found on the website in the section Investor relations.