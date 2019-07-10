Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank : «CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW» fully redeemed the bond issue series BO-11 in the amount of RUB 15 bln

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 11:13am EDT

«CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW» fully redeemed the bond issue series BO-11 in the amount of RUB 15 bln

10.07.2019

On July 10, 2019 CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (the «Bank») has paid out the 10th coupon and redeemed the exchange bonds series BO-11 (identification number of the issue 4B021101978B from 27.06.2014).

The annual coupon rate amounted to 9.15%. Total amount of income payable on the coupon constituted RUB 381,032,413.58 or RUB 45.37 per one bond. Total amount of income payable on this bond issue amounted to RUB 14,629.18 mln.

The placement of exchange bonds series BO-11 was held on July 10, 2014, the placement of additional issue took place on 24 December 2014. The nominal value of the loan amounted to RUB 15 bln with maturity of 5 years from the date of placement. Bond issue arrangers included JSC «Raiffeisenbank», JSC «ALFA-BANK», PJSC Bank «Financial Corporation Otkritie», LLC «BK Region», JSC «Russian Agricultural Bank».

Currently there are three bond issues of the Bank on the market with a total amount of RUB 8.3 bln: exchange bonds series BO-09 and BSO-P01 with a total amount of RUB 3.3 bln, and subordinated perpetual bonds series 15 with a total amount of RUB 5 bln. More detailed information on the Bank's securities can be found on the website in the section Investor relations.

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 15:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:34aACCENTURE : to Add Staff and Expand Apprentice Program in Chicago
DJ
11:33aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : The Trade War with China Remains a Stiff Headwind for Economic Growth
PU
11:33aVIASAT : a national asset in San Diego
PU
11:33aENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Greater Grenada Partnership
PU
11:33aPOSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA : Reports Third Quarter Results
PU
11:33aPOSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA : Reports Second Quarter Results
PU
11:33aNETFLIX : Katherine Heigl to star in 'Firefly Lane' adaptation on Netflix
AQ
11:32aCITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
11:31aULTIMATE SOFTWARE : Fortune Ranks Ultimate Software #1 on 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials List for Third Consecutive Year
BU
11:31aEP Wealth Advisors Acquires Pathlight Investors, LLC
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : From rotors and stators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About