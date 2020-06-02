Log in
Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank : CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds series 001P-02

06/02/2020 | 11:00am EDT

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds series 001P-02

02.06.2020

June 2, 2020 CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW has paid out the 1st coupon on exchange bonds series 001P-02 (identification number of the issue 4B020901978B001P from 29.11.2019, ISIN RU000A1014H6). The annual coupon rate amounted to 7.75%. Total amount of income payable on the coupon amounted to RUB 270,480,000.00 or RUB 38.64 per one bond.

The placement of exchange bonds series 001P-02 was held on December 3, 2019. The nominal value of the loan amounted to RUB 7 bln with maturity of 2 years from the date of placement. Bonds series 001P-02 have four semiannual coupons. Bond issue arranger included LLC «BK Region».

Currently there are fourteen bond issues of the Bank on the market with a total amount of RUB 30.7 bln: exchange bonds series BSO-P01, BSO-P02, BSO-P03, BSO-P04, 001P-01, BSO-P05, BSO-P07, 001P-02, BSO-P08, BSO-P09, BSO-P10, BSO-P11 and BSO-P12 with a total amount of RUB 25.7 bln, and subordinated perpetual bonds series 15 with a total amount of RUB 5 bln. More detailed information on the Bank's securities can be found on the website in the section Investor relations.

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 15:00:00 UTC
