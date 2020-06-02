Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank : CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds series 001P-02

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW has paid out the 1st coupon on bonds series 001P-02
June 2, 2020 CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW has paid out the 1st coupon on exchange bonds series 001P-02 (identification number of the issue 4B020901978B001P from 29.11.2019, ISIN RU000A1014H6). The annual coupon rate amounted to 7.75%. Total amount of income payable on the coupon amounted to RUB 270,480,000.00 or RUB 38.64 per one bond.
The placement of exchange bonds series 001P-02 was held on December 3, 2019. The nominal value of the loan amounted to RUB 7 bln with maturity of 2 years from the date of placement. Bonds series 001P-02 have four semiannual coupons. Bond issue arranger included LLC «BK Region».
Currently there are fourteen bond issues of the Bank on the market with a total amount of RUB 30.7 bln: exchange bonds series BSO-P01, BSO-P02, BSO-P03, BSO-P04, 001P-01, BSO-P05, BSO-P07, 001P-02, BSO-P08, BSO-P09, BSO-P10, BSO-P11 and BSO-P12 with a total amount of RUB 25.7 bln, and subordinated perpetual bonds series 15 with a total amount of RUB 5 bln. More detailed information on the Bank's securities can be found on the website in the section Investor relations.
