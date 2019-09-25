Log in
Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank : CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW has paid out the 9th coupon on bonds series BO-09

09/25/2019 | 01:18pm EDT

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW has paid out the 9th coupon on bonds series BO-09

25.09.2019

September 25, 2019 CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW has paid out the 9th coupon on exchange bonds series BO-09 (identification number of the issue 4B020901978B from 20.06.2013, ISIN RU000A0JU898). The annual coupon rate amounted to 10.25%. Total amount of income payable on the coupon amounted to RUB 151,588,722.62 or RUB 51.67 per one bond.

The placement of exchange bonds series BO-09 was held on March 25, 2015. The nominal value of the loan amounted to RUB 3 bln with maturity of 5 years from the date of placement. Bonds series BO-09 have ten semiannual coupons. Bond issue arrangers included PJSC «AK BARS» Bank, PJSC Bank 'Financial Corporation Otkritie', LLC 'BK Region'.

Currently there are five bond issues of the Bank on the market with a total amount of RUB 9.25 bln: exchange bonds series BO-09, BSO-P01, BSO-P02, BSO-P03 and BSO-P04 with a total amount of RUB 4.25 bln, and subordinated perpetual bonds series 15 with a total amount of RUB 5 bln. More detailed information on the Bank's securities can be found on the website in the section Investor relations.

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 17:17:08 UTC
