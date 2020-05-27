Log in
Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank : CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW will hold a conference call on 3M2020 results under IFRS on June 1, 2020

05/27/2020 | 08:23am EDT

CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW will hold a conference call on 3M2020 results under IFRS on June 1, 2020

27.05.2020

On June 1 at 4.00 pm Moscow time (2.00 pm London time) CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW will hold a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its IFRS financial and business results for the 3-month period of 2020.

3-month 2020 IFRS statements and the press release will be available on the Bank's webpage on June 1, 2020.

The conference will be held in English. Contact numbers for participants are as follows:

Russia

+7 499 609 1260 (Local access)

8 800 100 3687 (Toll free)

UK

+44 20 8089 2860 (Local access)

0800 756 3333 (Toll free)

USA

+1 334 777 6978 (Local access)

800 367 2403 (Toll free)

Germany

+49 32 214219720 (Local access)

0800 184 4180 (Toll free)

Finland

+358 94270 4912 (Local access)

0800 917 223 (Toll free)

Hong Kong

800 965 859 (Toll free)

Singapore

+65 3159 1632 (Local access)

800 101 3109 (Toll free)

United Arab Emirates

8000 3570 3471 (Toll free)

Conference ID is: 6145720

In order to listen in and watch the presentation please log in following the link

https://webcasts.eqs.com/creditbank20200601

For further information please contact Investor Relations at +7 (495) 797-42-22 ext. 6704 (e-mail: IR@mkb.ru)

Enquiries

Disclaimer

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank OAO published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 12:22:04 UTC
