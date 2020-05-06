Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank : Expert RA has affirmed CBM's rating at ruA, stable outlook

Expert RA has affirmed CBM's rating at ruA, stable outlook

Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM) has had its ruA credit rating affirmed by Expert RA. The outlook is stable.

The agency's analysts attribute such level of creditworthiness to a moderately high evaluation of the bank's market positions, its good capital adequacy, reasonable profitability and assets quality, satisfactory liquidity position and corporate governance. A strong rating-positive factor is the high probability of financial and administrative support from federal authorities as the bank is a systemically important credit institution.

The preceding rating press release was issued on 26.04.19. The credit rating is a Russian national scale long-term rating.