Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Most Asian currencies slip as MAS adds to slowdown concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 01:57am EDT
File photo of Malaysian ringgit bank notes in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged lower against a stronger dollar on Friday, as slower growth expectations by Singapore's central bank reinforced concerns about the health of the global economy.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday kept its monetary settings unchanged after two rounds of tightening, as policymakers expect the city-state's growth and inflation to ease in the face of "significant" global economic risks.

Preliminary government data for first-quarter gross domestic product released earlier in the day confirmed that the city-state was experiencing its weakest year-on-year growth in almost a decade.

"Until we see a clear bottom and subsequent improvement in the China and global growth prospects, the overall picture for the Singapore economy remains cautious," OCBC Bank said in a note, adding that Singapore's economy was seen as a harbinger of other regional growth prints to come.

The Singapore dollar was little changed at 1.356 per dollar, having strengthened 0.5 percent in the first three months of 2019.

The Malaysian ringgit softened 0.2 percent to 4.118 per dollar, while the Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht edged down 0.1 percent each.

Investors also awaited China's March trade data, due later in the day, to see if Beijing's policy measures have helped shore up cooling growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The data comes a day after the International Monetary Fund warned that a bigger-than-expected slowdown in China's economy was among key risks to global growth.

China's exports in March are expected to have risen 7.3 percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll, rebounding from a 20.8 percent drop in February.

The Chinese yuan was broadly flat at 6.720 per dollar, and was on track for a second weekly loss.

INDIAN RUPEE DIPS

The rupee softened 0.3 percent to 69.11 per dollar ahead of retail inflation data, and was poised to post third weekly fall.

Retail inflation is expected to have accelerated in March on slightly higher food prices but remained under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent, a Reuters poll predicted.

If inflation remains under control, RBI would have room to squeeze in another rate cut this year after it lowered borrowing costs for a second consecutive time at its April 4 meeting.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Niyati Shetty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Cow's milk collected and production of milk products
PU
02:19aIndonesia seen returning to a trade deficit in March - Reuters poll
RE
02:17aMalaysia says China-backed rail project to resume at lower cost
RE
02:12aAsian shares dip on caution over global growth, U.S. earnings
RE
02:09aOil lifted by OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela
RE
01:57aMost Asian currencies slip as MAS adds to slowdown concerns
RE
01:42aChina's 2019 growth seen slowing to 6.2 percent despite policy support - Reuters poll
RE
01:39aSouth Korea WTO appeal succeeds in Japanese Fukushima food dispute
RE
01:36aCUFFLINKS AND THE CARIBBEAN : How Virgin Galactic kept space tourists' interest and money
RE
01:18aNORTH DAKOTA SOYBEAN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Murphy's Law 2019 #29
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2PANASONIC CORPORATION : Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
4US DOLLAR INDEX : US DOLLAR INDEX : Euro lifted to two-and-a-half-week high by speculative flows linked to cro..
5T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Cord Cutters' Savings Shrink as Online TV Services Raise Prices -- 4th Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About