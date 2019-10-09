Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Most Asian units firm; Thai baht hits over 6-year high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:30am EDT
New baht banknotes featuring Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn are unveiled during a news conference at Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok

(Reuters) - Most Asian currencies edged higher against the dollar on Wednesday, with the Thai baht hitting a more than six-year peak, as investors held their ground amid a fresh escalation in Sino-U.S. tensions ahead of high-level trade talks.

Relations between the world's two biggest economies worsened after the U.S. government widened its trade blacklist to include some of China's top artificial intelligence startups, which drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing.

Such altercations just days ahead of the high-level talks dampened hopes of a deal to be struck at the negotiation.

"Expectations for the high-level trade talks are very low. Thus, any news that suggests a further deterioration in the U.S.- China relationship has been broadly priced in," said Eugenia Fabon Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

The Chinese yuan <CNY=CFXS> opened slightly weaker before firming 0.1%, while the Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar <TWD=TP> remained largely unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah <IDR=ID> slipped 0.2%, while the Indian rupee <INR=IN> and the Malaysian ringgit weakened marginally.

South Korean financial markets were closed for a holiday.

THAI BAHT

The baht <THB=TH> strengthened 0.3% against the dollar to its strongest since June 2013, with traders shrugging off the central bank's worries about the currency's strength.

The baht has been the strongest performer among Asian units this year, driven by the country's hefty current account surplus and fund inflows. It has also shown a resilience to global volatility over the U.S.-China trade spat.

PHILIPPINE PESO

The peso firmed 0.3% after the central bank governor indicated that last month's rate cut may be the last for the year.

However, Governor Benjamin Diokno said the central bank will deliver more cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) should the inflation outlook continue to improve.

Inflation eased in September to the lowest in more than three years, putting this year's inflation target within reach.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Shreya Mariam Job
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB) -0.07% 33.236 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB 1.05% 88.24 Delayed Quote.1.39%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.22% 7.1467 Delayed Quote.4.30%
US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB) -0.30% 30.29 Delayed Quote.-5.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55aU.S. adds eight Chinese firms to trade blacklist
RE
03:55aChina's Hikvision says blacklist could impact performance
RE
03:51aLIMA'S GAMARRA MARKET : The benefits of moving to the formal economy
PU
03:51aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : The Rates of Real Profits Created by Means of Financial Investment
PU
03:51aERC ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION : Notice for Comments, ERC Case No. 2019-009 RM
PU
03:51aPETROLEUM SAFETY AUTHORITY NORWAY : Equinor – consent for exploration drilling in the North Sea
PU
03:47aExxon Mobil considers sale of Malaysian offshore assets for up to $3 billion - Bloomberg
RE
03:34aEthiopian Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Dakar, no casualties
RE
03:31aChina plans to restrict visas for U.S. visitors with 'anti-China' links
RE
03:30aMost Asian units firm; Thai baht hits over 6-year high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : Venezuela designers turn to piracy after Adobe announces it will cut service
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : AND CELMATIX ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION
4EASYJET : EASYJET : shares tumble despite 'robust' forecast
5PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Q3 2019 Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group