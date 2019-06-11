Abstract: Blockchain firm Most Caffeine Ltd has received a $50 million
investment from a major investment firm in Saudi Arabia. The firm will
partner with the ABS chain team in the long run and help ABS expand into
the Middle East market to provide data security solutions for the Arab
world.
Recently In the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the leading blockchain firm
Most Caffeine Ltd has secured a $50 million investment from a major
Saudi investment firm according to a source familiar with the deal. The
two sides will cooperate in the field of data security.
Distributed secret-key system developed by Most Caffeine Ltd is well
known internationally. In addition, its ABS chain has mature
semi-homomorphic encryption technology, proxy encryption technology and
blockchain technology, which will play a significant role in data
security and privacy protection.
The head of the investment firm mentioned above reveals that the firm
has decided to cooperate with ABS team from Most Caffeine Ltd to explore
the Middle East market and provide solutions for data security in the
Arab world.
ABS chain is the underlying blockchain to solve data security, protect
data privacy and return data value to users. It is the best technology
for data security encryption and has broad application prospects. ABS
chain data encryption technology will be widely used in IM data
encryption, monitoring data encryption and sharing, data collection
(medical data), UGC value protection, confidential file transmission and
identity authentication and other fields. Based on ABS chain, a variety
of encryption version of DAPP can be built , to create a new encryption
world. For example, the encryption version of IM can create a
speak-freely environment, encryption version of the network disk can be
stored in no need of considering its safety. ABS chain team has strong
technical accumulation and excellent strength. Mastering the core
technology of ABS chain, the team has a huge influence in the industry.
