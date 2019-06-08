Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Most G20 members see trade row as huge risk for global growth - Japan MOF official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/08/2019 | 06:10am EDT

FUKUOKA, Japan (Reuters) - Most Group of 20 finance leaders said escalating trade tensions pose a huge downside risk for the global economy, a senior Japanese Ministry of Finance said on Saturday.

"With so many countries expressing concern over the fallout (from the trade tensions), there seems to be some momentum to reflect that in the communique. But there's no conclusion yet," the official told reporters.

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors gathering in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka discussed the global economy and its risks, among other topics, on the first day of a two-day meeting that ends on Sunday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21aG20 finance chiefs to warn of trade risks, differ on how 'pressing'
RE
06:10aMost G20 members see trade row as huge risk for global growth - Japan MOF official
RE
05:13aJapan's Aso says U.S.-China trade uncertainty could hurt market confidence
RE
05:06aITALY'S MINIBONDS WOULD EITHER BE ILLEGAL OR USELESS : finance minister
RE
05:06aGerman finance minister says G20 ministers agree on minimum taxation
RE
05:05aG20 to say trade tensions a key risk to growth, split on urgency of finding solution
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:42aG20 financial heads to stay vague on trade, no progress seen in U.S.-China row
RE
02:29aBOJ's Kuroda warns of uncertainties on global recovery prospects
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : Ibom Air makes maiden flight to Lagos
2ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
3ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Anadarko pressed Occidental for cash, expecting investor opposition -filing
4Trump Says U.S. Has Reached Trade Deal With Mexico -- Update
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Credit Rating Gets Downgrade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About