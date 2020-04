"The figures are alarming," DIHK trade expert Volker Treier said.

He added that the DIHK's survey of some 4,000 German companies doing business abroad showed that 15% expected sales to more than halve, with trade and services companies being more affected by the coronavirus-related slump than industrial companies.

The DIHK said it expected German exports to decline by 15% this year.

