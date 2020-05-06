Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Most NZ businesses to reopen if restrictions eased next week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 11:36pm EDT
New Zealand eases regulations implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in Auckland

By Praveen Menon

New Zealand said on Thursday that retail, domestic travel and local sport can resume if social restrictions are eased next week, as the country prepares to end months of economic disruptions due to the coronavirus.

The Pacific nation was locked down for over a month under "level 4" restrictions that were eased by a notch on April 28, but continued to enforce strict social measures on many of its citizens as authorities looked to limit the outbreak.

The measures have helped contain the community spread of the virus, with just three new case of COVID-19 this week.

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned that it was unlikely every single case had been identified, and asked citizens to maintain social distancing and hygiene even if the country lowered its alert level to 2 from 3.

"Level 2 has been designed to get as many people back to work as possible and the economy back and running in the safest way possible," she said at a news conference.

"We can keep it in check and remain on our path for elimination."

A decision on whether to lower restrictions will be made on Monday.

Ardern said the country's borders would remain closed under level 2 except for returning New Zealanders. Gatherings would be limited to 100 people so while sporting events can resume, fans can't go to stadiums.

Children can return to schools and early learning centres while staff could return to offices, Ardern said. Hairdressers would be also be allowed to re-open.

SOBERING NUMBERS

Ahead of the annual budget due next week, Finance Minister Grant Robertson flagged the release of "sobering" economic forecasts and warned the country would run fiscal deficits for years and that debt would increase to levels well beyond previous targets.

Business investment and confidence will be hit, unemployment would rise and the economy would shrink, Robertson said in a speech.

"We will be running operating deficits for an extended period and allowing net core Crown debt to increase to levels well beyond our previous targets," Robertson said.

The focus over the next year would be to build infrastructure and support sustainable development, the minister said.

The government will push ahead with its NZ$12 billion (5.8 billion pounds) infrastructure plan announced in January.

Robertson also flagged the possibility of expanding the state housing programme, which was previously scaled back.

"The opportunity is there to break our housing shortage once and or all," Robertson said.

New Zealand, facing a shortage of affordable housing, scrapped its target to build hundreds of thousands of homes last year, describing it as overly ambitious, and reset some policies for tackling the crisis.

House prices in New Zealand have soared more than 50% over the past decade, and almost doubled in Auckland, the biggest city, making housing unaffordable for many young New Zealanders.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aOil steadies as China imports rebound but glut weighs
RE
12:29aOil steadies as China imports rebound but glut weighs
RE
12:25aBOJ's commercial paper holdings jump nearly 30% as pandemic pain deepens
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/06AER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : proposes new rule to support electricity retailers during COVID-19
PU
05/06China's exports unexpectedly rise even as coronavirus batters global demand
RE
05/06Yen holds firm as dour data dashes appetite for risk
RE
05/06Yen holds firm as dour data dashes appetite for risk
RE
05/06China's exports unexpectedly rise even as coronavirus batters global demand
RE
05/06Most NZ businesses to reopen if restrictions eased next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group