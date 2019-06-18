Most SoftBank Vision Fund investors want to join second fund - CEO Son

SoftBank will soon start discussing the second fund with the investors, Son said at the group's annual general meeting, without providing further details.

The entrepreneur said in May a second fund would launch "soon", with SoftBank likely to be the only investor initially.

Investors in the first Vision Fund, which has invested more than $80 billion in late-stage startups, include the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, Apple Inc and Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Sam Nussey