Most Southeast Asia stocks fall; Singapore rises nearly 1 percent

04/03/2019 | 12:18am EDT
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday after the World Trade Organization cut its 2019 trade growth estimate and the Asian Development Bank trimmed its regional economic growth forecast, while Singapore shares jumped nearly 1 percent to a near eight-month high.

World trade shrank by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 and is likely to grow by 2.6 percent this year, below a previous forecast of 3.7 percent, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.

The Asian Development Bank cut its growth forecast for Southeast Asia this year to 4.9 percent from 5.1 percent, as the Manila-based lender expects Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Thailand to grow slower than previously thought.

Meanwhile, optimism stemming from positive U.S. and China manufacturing activity data wore off as investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of a new round of Sino-U.S. trade talks.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the United States and China "expect to make more headway" in trade talks this week.

"For today, expect Asian markets to trade with a mixed tone, after US markets were rather flattish yesterday and they also await further updates on US-China trade talks," OCBC Bank said in note.

Singapore stocks extended gains into a fifth session on the back of financials. DBS Holdings Group Ltd gained 2.3 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd firmed 1.7 percent.

Malaysian shares rose for a second straight session, driven by financial and healthcare stocks. Public Bank Bhd climbed 1.3 percent and IHH Healthcare Bhd gained 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Thai shares fell after four straight sessions of gains, hurt by telecom and real estate stocks.

Vietnam stocks slipped with losses concentrated in the financial and real estate sectors.

Vinhomes JSC and Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade dipped 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

The Indonesian stock market was closed for a holiday.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

