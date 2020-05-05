Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Most Southeast Asian markets climb on optimism over easing coronavirus restrictions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 01:03am EDT
A man wearing a protective mask sits outside the Philippine Stock Exchange at the central business district as the government implements an

By Nikhil Subba

Most Southeast Asian stock markets on Tuesday clawed back some ground lost in the previous session, as phased easing of coronavirus restrictions by some countries and U.S. states bolstered hopes of an economic recovery.

Sentiment was also aided by a firmer finish on Wall Street overnight, as a rally in tech stocks eclipsed worries about simmering U.S.-China tensions over the coronavirus' origin. [.N]

"Investors seemed to take comfort in the announcements of the gradual re-opening of countries and regions that were hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic," analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

Philippine shares rose as much as 1.3% and led gains in the region, after data showed annual inflation eased to a five-month low in April.

Economists said the easing trend in inflation would provide the central bank greater room to cut interest rates and reduce banks' reserve requirement ratio to support growth.

Meanwhile, shares of conglomerates Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp climbed 6.8% and 8.8%, respectively, after President Rodrigo Duterte apologised to the firms' owners for his "hurting words".

Singapore's Straits Times Index advanced up to 1.2%, lifted by financials and energy-related stocks, which got a boost from higher oil prices.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, firmed 0.8%, while conglomerate Keppel Corp gained more than 3%.

Malaysian stocks rose over 1%, helped by Petronas Chemicals Group 3.7% gain, and Axiata Group more than 2% rise.

The country's central bank began its two-day monetary policy meeting on Monday, with a rate decision due later on Tuesday.

However, Thai stocks declined about 1.8%, on course to end a four-session winning streak - a period during which they added nearly 3.5%.

"Thai stocks look set to start the week with a downward bias ... to play catch-up with losses in overseas bourses when the Thai stock market was closed on Friday and Monday," analysts at Phillip Securities said in a note.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0326 GMT

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 2586.74 2563.69 0.90

Bangkok 1284.32 1301.66 -1.33

Manila 5651.91 5572.09 1.43

Jakarta 4646.67 4605.487 0.89

Kuala Lumpur 1390.17 1376.59 0.99

Ho Chi Minh 761.07 762.47 -0.18

Change so far in

2020

Market Current End 2019 Pct Move

Singapore 2586.74 3222.83 -19.74

Bangkok 1284.32 1579.84 -18.71

Manila 5651.91 7,815.26 -27.68

Jakarta 4646.67 6,299.54 -26.24

Kuala Lumpur 1390.17 1588.76 -12.50

Ho Chi Minh 761.07 960.99 -20.80

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP 5.91% 3.94 End-of-day quote.5.07%
AYALA CORPORATION -1.02% 582 End-of-day quote.-0.09%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 3.96% 19.96 End-of-day quote.0.45%
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.17% 5.98 End-of-day quote.-0.33%
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION 1.98% 2.57 End-of-day quote.0.39%
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP 8.95% 5.6 End-of-day quote.7.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24aTHE LATEST U.S. TREASURY GUIDANCE ON PPP (UPDATED MAY 4) : Clarification and Answers for Lenders and Small Business Borrowers
PU
01:21aIndonesia's first-quarter GDP growth slows to weakest since 2001 on virus curbs
RE
01:21aIndonesia first-quarter GDP growth slumps to weakest since 2001
RE
01:20aCoronavirus health fears outweigh concern for economy - global survey
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aSingapore Retail Sales Declined 13.3% in March
DJ
01:15aFormer Australian boom town carves road to coronavirus recovery
RE
01:13aU.S., UK launch post-Brexit video trade talks amid coronavirus recession
RE
01:06aOil prices rise on demand prospects as lockdowns start to ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
2S&P 500 : Apple borrows on the cheap to fund buybacks, dividends
3SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
4INTOUCH HOLDINGS : INTOUCH : Singapore's Ninja Van Raises US$279 Million in Fund-Raising Round Led by GeoPost
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group