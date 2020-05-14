Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Most Southeast Asian markets drop on concerns over economic recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 01:10am EDT
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

By Pranav A K

Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as fears of a delay in economic recovery due to rising coronavirus cases in countries easing lockdowns were exacerbated by dour outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended lower overnight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of an "extended period" of weak economic growth, pointing to uncertainty over how well future outbreaks of the virus can be controlled. [.N]

"Warnings of prolonged economic weakness by Fed chair Jerome Powell further dampened sentiment this week, weighing on Wall Street and likewise to drag Asia markets lower into the end of week," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG.

Shares in Singapore, a bellwether for global trade, fell 1.4% to their lowest level since April 27.

Consumer stocks dominated the losses, with agri-business group Wilmar International falling 2.3%, while Resort operator Genting Singapore slipped 2% after quarterly earnings tumbled.

Adding to worries over the pandemic, the World Health Organization said the coronavirus may never go away.

The Philippine index dropped 0.8%, set for a third straight session of losses.

The country's government said on Wednesday gross domestic product is expected to decline 2% to 3.4% this year, the first contraction in more than two decades.

Shares of conglomerate GT Capital dropped 3.1%, while those of Ayala Corp were trading 2.8% lower after it posted a 17% drop in first-quarter profit.

In Malaysia, the benchmark edged 0.3% lower after data showed on Wednesday the economy will contract in the second quarter as the coronavirus hits exports and domestic demand.

Among top losers were palm oil planter Sime Darby Plantation, which slid 3.1%, and Malaysia Airports down 2.8%.

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION -1.85% 691 End-of-day quote.-1.85%
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED -0.65% 0.765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. 0.00% 420 End-of-day quote.-0.94%
MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS 4.17% 5 End-of-day quote.4.17%
SIME DARBY PLANTATION -0.21% 4.73 End-of-day quote.0.21%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 4.45% 3.99 End-of-day quote.3.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27aBearish bets reduced on most Asia FX, trade worries pressure yuan - Reuters poll
RE
01:24aStocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aAdvocacy group says TikTok violated FTC consent decree and children's privacy rules
RE
01:15aBOJ's Kuroda defends elusive inflation goal despite pandemic headwinds
RE
01:10aIntelsat files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
RE
01:10aMost Southeast Asian markets drop on concerns over economic recovery
RE
01:09aFed's credit operation launched, but job already done
RE
01:03aAustralians warned worse still to come after job losses hit record high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
3ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
4RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
5OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP. : OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP :. Reports Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Resul..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group