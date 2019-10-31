Most Southeast Asian markets rise after U.S. Fed cuts rates; Singapore leads gains

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday eased policy for the third time this year, but hinted there would be no further cuts unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.

However, due to mounting geopolitical and trade tensions, the futures markets are already pricing in 25-50 bps cuts by mid 2020, and the Fed's move is seen as "not quite so much a 'hawkish cut' as it may be a 'dovish pause'", Mizuho analysts said in a note.

Singapore shares <.STI> advanced 0.6% to their highest in nearly three months, buoyed by financial stocks. The index is on track to add 3.4% for the month.

The city-state's central bank said its economy will struggle next year as slowing growth in China and Sino-U.S. trade tensions choke investments, but growth in domestic financial and retail sectors should help offset a slowdown in high-tech manufacturing, it added.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd climbed over 1% each.

Thai benchmark rose 0.4%, helped by financial and utility stocks.

Siam Commercial Bank PCL was up 2.2%, while Energy Absolute jumped as much as 3.6%.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> advanced 0.3% to their highest in four weeks as banking stocks gained.

Meanwhile, Indonesian shares <.JKSE> slipped 0.6% as telecoms and utility stocks dragged.

Heavyweight Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT lost 2.6%, while natural gas distributor Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk PT dropped 7.8%.

A local news report said https://katadata.co.id/berita/2019/10/30/tak-dapat-restu-kementerian-esdm-harga-gas-pgn-batal-naik that government blocked PGAS's plans to raise gas prices November 1 onwards.

Philippine stocks <.PSI> dipped, with financials dominating losses on the benchmark. The index is on track to rise 2.9% this month.

Property developer Ayala Land Inc shed 1% while Bank of the Philippine Islands fell 2.9%.

Elsewhere, data showed that factory activity in China, Southeast Asia's biggest trade partner, shrank for the sixth straight month in October, pointing to further pressure on its manufacturers as they grapple with weakest growth in nearly 30 years.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Anushka Trivedi