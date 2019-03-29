Most Southeast Asian markets rise on trade talk progress; Thailand leads pack

Sentiment was lifted after a report that in an unprecedented move, China has made proposals in talks with the U.S. on a range of issues, including on forced technology transfer.

The issue around technological transfer has proved a tough one for negotiators between the world's largest economies, as U.S. officials say China has previously refused to acknowledge the problem exists to the extent alleged by the United States, making discussing a resolution difficult.

"While the feel-good factor from China may see stock markets in the green...., short-term sentiment will be highly vulnerable to headlines coming out of the talks, which could cause aggressive short-term volatility, bullish or bearish," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst - Asia Pacific at OANDA, in a note.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5 percent. [MKTS/GLOB]

Thailand shares hit their highest in one-week, rising 0.6 percent - the highest in the region. Trade data for the country in February is due later in the day.

Singapore index rose 0.5 percent, with shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd gaining 0.7 percent.

The index was also heading for a quarterly gain of about 5 percent.

The real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been real outperformers in the Singapore market during the quarter on expectations of lower interest rates going forward, said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will hold its next monetary policy decision meeting in April.

Malaysian shares gained 0.5 percent, after two straight sessions of declines. Instant food products maker Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd rose as much as 1.6 percent.

The Philippine benchmark rose 0.3 percent and was on its course for the third straight quarter of gain. However on a weekly basis, it was set to post its first decline in four weeks.

Meanwhile, Indonesian stocks fell 0.5 percent, hurt by declines in consumer staples sectors.

Animal feeds maker Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk PT was among the top decliners on the index falling more than 8 percent.

The benchmark was on track to post its third consecutive quarterly gain.

