Most Southeast Asian markets steady on progress in Sino-U.S. trade pact

Chinese and U.S. officials are "close to finalising" some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative's office and China's Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he hopes to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile.

Investors also await the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later this week, amid a slew of mixed corporate earnings and concerns of global economic slowdown. A rate cut is expected from the meeting, Fed's third this year, according to a Reuters poll.

However, investor sentiment remained subdued amid concerns of global economic slowdown and recession.

"Investors are finding it difficult to put on a brave face despite the trade calm as the recent spate of economic downgrades and increasing recession risks continue to cloud consumer outlooks," Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTrader said in a note.

Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> recovered from their biggest drop since Sept. 16 hit in their previous session.

Huge gains in the consumer sector pushed the index up, with poultry feed producer Charoen Pokphand Indonesia and Unilever Indonesia rising 3% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Philippine bourse <.PSI> gained on the back of financial firms, with BDO Unibank and Metropolitan Bank and Trust adding 2% and 3.1%, respectively.

Vietnam's benchmark index <.VNI> edged a tick higher, and was poised to close firmer for a fifth consecutive session.

Financials and consumer firms were among the top gainers, with Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam and Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp adding 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Thai stocks were trading flat after losing as much as nearly 1% earlier in the session.

Last week, Trump suspended duty-free trade for certain items with Thailand, with U.S. Trade Representative's office saying the move amounted to a suspension of $1.3 billion in trade preferences.

Consumer and real-estate sectors took the biggest hit, with CP All PCL and real estate developer Central Pattana PCL losing 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Singapore and Malaysia markets were closed for public holidays.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Sameer Manekar